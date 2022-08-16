Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 19:28. 19:28. 18:39. 18:34. Bailey: 'Thank you...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO