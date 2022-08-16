Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Ryan Wortel ranks 25,006th in Boys' 16 singles bracket by July
South Barrington tennis player Arav Yousfi finished 1,872nd in July in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,837th. By the end of the month they'd earned 232 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
How high did Chicago junior tennis player Lakshman Sinha rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13?
Chicago tennis player Chloe Cheronis won 46 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 5. Their 46 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... 10:39. 10:28. 10:10.
spotonillinois.com
A Bump in the Road: North Carolina Courage 4, Chicago Red Stars 0
The North Carolina Courage defeat the Chicago Red Stars in emphatic fashion. The Chicago Red Stars were dominated Saturday night, losing to the North Carolina Courage by a score of 4 to 0. The Courage picked up three points for the first time in over two months... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Little City breaks ground in Palatine on new group homes for children
Little City officials and other dignitaries gathered Thursday in Palatine to celebrate the groundbreaking for two new group homes for children with severe autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:39. 10:28. 10:10. 08:50. 08:50. 08:45. 08:45. 08:45. 08:37. 08:25. 07:16. 07:16. How many...
spotonillinois.com
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing
(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
spotonillinois.com
Elgin mainstay Seigle's Cabinet Center acquired by Cincinnati-based Sims-Lohman
Seigle's Cabinet Center, an Elgin institution with roots dating back to 1881, is changing hands. But Mark Seigle said it will be a seamless transition for both customers and employees.
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 27: one inmate sentenced in DeKalb County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
Sycamore tennis player Steven Chen is ranked 6,141st in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 86 total points, split between 86 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "On Saturday night, our Community Safety Team officers recovered a loaded firearm & a magazine during..."
Century Aluminum Co. (CENX:NSQ) in Chicago saw a -21.16 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 18. On Aug. 18, shares in the Century Aluminum Co. company were selling at $8.98. One year before, these shares were trading at $11.39. Century Aluminum Co. employs... Posted...
spotonillinois.com
1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique
CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle... ★...
spotonillinois.com
One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full
The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Lake Forest home of John Hughes' widow asks $15M
John and Nancy Hughes with 263 North Mayflower Road (Getty, Redfin) The Lake Forest mansion that John Hughes' widow bought shortly before her own death three years ago has hit the market for $15 million. The 11,900-square-foot, six-bedroom property at 263 North Mayflower Road, remained... Posted in:. Places:. 23:25. 23:25.
spotonillinois.com
Girl, 6, expected to be OK after being shot in arm in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being wounded by gunfire Saturday evening. Chicago police said the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm just before 6:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Racine. An ambulance transported the girl in good condition. No further...
spotonillinois.com
Officer shoots Dick's Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. - A Northwest Indiana police officer shot a robbery suspect, who authorities say, slammed into a patrol vehicle while driving amid a failed getaway. Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police officers responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods store in the 100 block... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say
A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Pickwick Theater Set Ablaze For 'Chicago Fire' Scenes In Park Ridge
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge set on controlled fire for 'Chicago Fire' show scene rehearsal. (Dick Barton/Photo) If you notice any flames shooting out from the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge, don't worry, it's all for a show. An episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire" is scheduled... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?
Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
spotonillinois.com
City of Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will meet Aug. 23
Here is the agenda provided by the board:PUBLIC HEARINGThe Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Wheaton City Hall, 303 West Wesley Street, Wheaton, Illinois,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. Junior...
spotonillinois.com
Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car
Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:27.
spotonillinois.com
McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24
DeKalb County School District to have officers in schools: 'It's a collaborative thing that is discussed first'. How many points did Devon Turner from Rockford win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?. 23:31. 23:23. 23:23. 22:47. 22:47. 22:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It...
spotonillinois.com
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police...
