Schaumburg, IL

spotonillinois.com

Ryan Wortel ranks 25,006th in Boys' 16 singles bracket by July

South Barrington tennis player Arav Yousfi finished 1,872nd in July in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,837th. By the end of the month they'd earned 232 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
SOUTH BARRINGTON, IL
spotonillinois.com

A Bump in the Road: North Carolina Courage 4, Chicago Red Stars 0

The North Carolina Courage defeat the Chicago Red Stars in emphatic fashion. The Chicago Red Stars were dominated Saturday night, losing to the North Carolina Courage by a score of 4 to 0. The Courage picked up three points for the first time in over two months... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Little City breaks ground in Palatine on new group homes for children

Little City officials and other dignitaries gathered Thursday in Palatine to celebrate the groundbreaking for two new group homes for children with severe autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:39. 10:28. 10:10. 08:50. 08:50. 08:45. 08:45. 08:45. 08:37. 08:25. 07:16. 07:16. How many...
PALATINE, IL
spotonillinois.com

Group aims to lower recidivism with housing

(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique

CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle... ★...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full

The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Lake Forest home of John Hughes' widow asks $15M

John and Nancy Hughes with 263 North Mayflower Road (Getty, Redfin) The Lake Forest mansion that John Hughes' widow bought shortly before her own death three years ago has hit the market for $15 million. The 11,900-square-foot, six-bedroom property at 263 North Mayflower Road, remained... Posted in:. Places:. 23:25. 23:25.
LAKE FOREST, IL
spotonillinois.com

Girl, 6, expected to be OK after being shot in arm in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being wounded by gunfire Saturday evening. Chicago police said the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm just before 6:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Racine. An ambulance transported the girl in good condition. No further...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Officer shoots Dick's Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. - A Northwest Indiana police officer shot a robbery suspect, who authorities say, slammed into a patrol vehicle while driving amid a failed getaway. Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police officers responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods store in the 100 block... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
spotonillinois.com

Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago... ★...
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Pickwick Theater Set Ablaze For 'Chicago Fire' Scenes In Park Ridge

Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge set on controlled fire for 'Chicago Fire' show scene rehearsal. (Dick Barton/Photo) If you notice any flames shooting out from the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge, don't worry, it's all for a show. An episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire" is scheduled... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
PARK RIDGE, IL
spotonillinois.com

How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?

Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will meet Aug. 23

Here is the agenda provided by the board:PUBLIC HEARINGThe Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Wheaton City Hall, 303 West Wesley Street, Wheaton, Illinois,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. Junior...
WHEATON, IL
spotonillinois.com

Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car

Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:27.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
spotonillinois.com

McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24

DeKalb County School District to have officers in schools: 'It's a collaborative thing that is discussed first'. How many points did Devon Turner from Rockford win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?. 23:31. 23:23. 23:23. 22:47. 22:47. 22:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It...
MCHENRY, IL

