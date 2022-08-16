ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee County, IL

Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Minooka man sentenced in Grundy County aggravated DUI case

A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case Monday. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. The...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Illinois State Police car

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois State Police car, injuring a state trooper and another driver Saturday morning in Kankakee County. An Illinois state trooper was outside his squad car talking with a driver involved in a prior...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora

Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
AURORA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Officer shoots Dick's Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. - A Northwest Indiana police officer shot a robbery suspect, who authorities say, slammed into a patrol vehicle while driving amid a failed getaway. Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police officers responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods store in the 100 block...
SCHERERVILLE, IN
spotonillinois.com

Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car

Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.
SCHERERVILLE, IN
spotonillinois.com

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator

A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
STREATOR, IL
spotonillinois.com

Girl, 6, expected to be OK after being shot in arm in Englewood

CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being wounded by gunfire Saturday evening. Chicago police said the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm just before 6:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Racine. An ambulance transported the girl in good condition. No further...
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
spotonillinois.com

Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica

Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,...
NORTH UTICA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris

A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend

DUPAGE COUNTY - A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death. On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The woman was transported...
GLEN ELLYN, IL

