Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."

Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "On Saturday night, our Community Safety Team officers recovered a loaded firearm & a magazine during..."
Century Aluminum Co. (CENX:NSQ) in Chicago saw a -21.16 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 18. On Aug. 18, shares in the Century Aluminum Co. company were selling at $8.98. One year before, these shares were trading at $11.39. Century Aluminum Co. employs... Posted...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka man sentenced in Grundy County aggravated DUI case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case Monday. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. The...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected drunk driver crashes into Illinois State Police car
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into an Illinois State Police car, injuring a state trooper and another driver Saturday morning in Kankakee County. An Illinois state trooper was outside his squad car talking with a driver involved in a prior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSPY NEWS
One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora
Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
spotonillinois.com
Officer shoots Dick's Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. - A Northwest Indiana police officer shot a robbery suspect, who authorities say, slammed into a patrol vehicle while driving amid a failed getaway. Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police officers responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods store in the 100 block... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Investigation Underway After Inmate Dies at Will County Adult Detention Facility
The Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is leading an investigation into the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive inside the Will County Adult Detention Facility, authorities said. At approximately 11:44 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff's Office were called to provide a police escort to a...
spotonillinois.com
Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car
Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Illinois State Police actions before parade mass shooting under scrutiny
State Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, criticized Illinois State Police for claiming it had no authority to deny Robert Crimo III a Firearms Owners Identification, or FOID, card when he applied for one in December 2019, just three months after he had been the subject of a "clear... Posted in:
Illinois State Police seize guns from more than 1K residents with revoked FOID cards
Illinois State Police said they have conducted 201 statewide details to remove guns from people who have had their FOID cards revoked.
spotonillinois.com
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
spotonillinois.com
Girl, 6, expected to be OK after being shot in arm in Englewood
CHICAGO - A 6-year-old girl is expected to be OK after being wounded by gunfire Saturday evening. Chicago police said the girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm just before 6:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Racine. An ambulance transported the girl in good condition. No further...
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
spotonillinois.com
Illinois U.S. Rep Mike Quigley: "Throughout the years, Ive gone undercover in the community to meet with people & catch a glimpse into..."
Mike Quigley tweeted the following: "Throughout the years, Ive gone undercover in the community to meet with people & catch a glimpse into their lives and their work. Today, I went undercover at an iconic neighborhood spot@MetroChicagoto learn what its like to be a part of their team.... Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Home sales during week ending July 30 in North Utica
Princeton High School District 500 in Bureau County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Princeton High School District 500, which teaches 531 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:55. 13:24.
spotonillinois.com
Verdict is in on man accused of shooting that left East St. Louis 3-year-old paralyzed
A Madison man was found guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting that left a 3-year-old boy paralyzed and multiple others injured. A St. Clair County jury found DeAngelo ...
wcsjnews.com
Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris
A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
fox32chicago.com
Glen Ellyn man charged in drug overdose death of his girlfriend
DUPAGE COUNTY - A Glen Ellyn man is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly giving fentanyl to his girlfriend, which caused her death. On Nov. 5, 2021, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in unincorporated Clarendon Hills. The woman was transported...
Comments / 0