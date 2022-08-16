How many points did Kristina Nikolova from Park Ridge win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending July 22?

Read full article on original website
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Ryan Wortel ranks 25,006th in Boys' 16 singles bracket by July
South Barrington tennis player Arav Yousfi finished 1,872nd in July in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,837th. By the end of the month they'd earned 232 points across singles and doubles tournaments.
How high did Chicago junior tennis player Lakshman Sinha rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13?
Chicago tennis player Chloe Cheronis won 46 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 5. Their 46 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points
Little City breaks ground in Palatine on new group homes for children
Little City officials and other dignitaries gathered Thursday in Palatine to celebrate the groundbreaking for two new group homes for children with severe autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Sky keep season alive with WNBA-record 38-point thrashing of Liberty
CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 points and Courtney Vandersloot added 16 to help Chicago to a record rout of New York 100-62, tying the first-round WNBA playoffs series on Saturday and forcing a decisive Game 3. The teams will play on Tuesday in New York with a...
Trinity H.S. basketball star shot in drive-by home from hospital; her court dreams shattered
"I get better by the day, but it's not easy because I can't walk."
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing
(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique
CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle
Lake Forest home of John Hughes' widow asks $15M
John and Nancy Hughes with 263 North Mayflower Road (Getty, Redfin) The Lake Forest mansion that John Hughes' widow bought shortly before her own death three years ago has hit the market for $15 million. The 11,900-square-foot, six-bedroom property at 263 North Mayflower Road, remained
Great Frame Up closes after almost 50 years in Hyde Park, fitness facility moving in
The Great Frame Up, a custom picture frame shop and local art seller, has closed its doors after 47 years in Hyde Park. The shop, located at 1418 E. 53rd Street, opened in the neighborhood in 1976. The closure was announced in a July 22 statement by former owner and current employee Rebekah Younger, who wrote that the store’s lease was not renewed and that owners needed to vacate the premises by August 18.
Reggies on the Beach brings live music, jet skis to Woodlawn lakefront
This summer, Reggies on the Beach, 6300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a bar, restaurant and music venue off 63rd Street Beach, added yet another expansion to their growing business—water sports. Now, patrons are able to rent kayaks, jet skis and paddle boards at the lakefront, alongside the launch of their new cabana and balcony seating.
Illinois Cook County Sheriff: "On Saturday night, our Community Safety Team officers recovered a loaded firearm & a magazine during..."
Century Aluminum Co. (CENX:NSQ) in Chicago saw a -21.16 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 18. On Aug. 18, shares in the Century Aluminum Co. company were selling at $8.98. One year before, these shares were trading at $11.39.
Elgin mainstay Seigle's Cabinet Center acquired by Cincinnati-based Sims-Lohman
Seigle's Cabinet Center, an Elgin institution with roots dating back to 1881, is changing hands. But Mark Seigle said it will be a seamless transition for both customers and employees.
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead’s potential watery mob graveyard?
CHICAGO (WLS) — Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit. The coroner there told the I-Team they have nothing new on identifications of any of the five skeletons that have turned up as the waterline goes down.
Pickwick Theater Set Ablaze For 'Chicago Fire' Scenes In Park Ridge
Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge set on controlled fire for 'Chicago Fire' show scene rehearsal. (Dick Barton/Photo) If you notice any flames shooting out from the Pickwick Theater in Park Ridge, don't worry, it's all for a show. An episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire" is scheduled
Week ending Aug. 27: one inmate sentenced in DeKalb County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
Sycamore tennis player Steven Chen is ranked 6,141st in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 13. They had 86 total points, split between 86 single points and any double points.
Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator
CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full
The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22.
States where your retirement dollars stretch further
Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss places in America that are most affordable to enjoy your golden years after you retire. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Officer shoots Dick's Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
SCHERERVILLE, Ind. - A Northwest Indiana police officer shot a robbery suspect, who authorities say, slammed into a patrol vehicle while driving amid a failed getaway. Around 4:30 p.m., Schererville police officers responded to a robbery call at the Dick's Sporting Goods store in the 100 block
Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say
A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago
