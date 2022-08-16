ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why USF football named Gerry Bohanon the Bulls’ starting quarterback

By Matt Baker
 4 days ago
USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11), seen here during a practice earlier this month, was the clear-cut choice to start for the Bulls. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA ­­­— USF coach Jeff Scott said the decision to choose Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon as the starting quarterback over incumbent Timmy McClain was “crystal clear.”

Speaking to reporters a day after the Bulls announced the decision publicly and to the team, Scott said the choice was unanimous among the coaching staff. The players collectively settled around Bohanon even earlier. Before preseason camp, USF’s offensive players voted Bohanon as one of its three leaders … even though Bohanon had not yet taken a true practice rep yet.

Scott said he was not surprised that McClain entered the transfer portal. Scott knew when he brought Bohanon in for a visit that losing McClain would be a possibility. McClain wasn’t at Tuesday’s practice and has already been removed from the Bulls’ roster.

“The transfer portal giveth,” Scott said, “and the transfer portal taketh away.”

Bohanon’s completion percentage was 13 points better than any other passer, Scott said. He was also one of the team leaders in its offseason grit scores.

Bohanon started a dozen games at Baylor last season and helped the Bears win the Big 12.

What does Bohanon do best? “Lead the team,” Scott said.

Two other notes from Tuesday:

Scott said running back Kelley Joiner will miss 6-7 weeks with a broken bone in his left foot. The junior from Clermont was USF’s No. 2 rusher last season with 496 yards.

Defensive lineman Clyde Pinder is not with the team due to academic issues, Scott said. Pinder was a four-star prospect at Armwood High who originally signed with North Carolina before transferring to USF.

This story will be updated.

• • •

