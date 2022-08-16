Utility’s Clearfield, Utah Manufacturing Plant Builds 300,000th Trailer

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022--

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce its Clearfield, Utah manufacturing facility has produced its 300,000 th trailer, a 3000R Refrigerated Trailer.

Utility’s Clearfield, Utah plant hit the 300,000 th trailer production milestone when US Foods purchased and received their 3000R Multi-Temp refrigerated trailer in June of 2022.

“This could not be accomplished without the support of everyone from the customer like US Foods, to our Sales team, Corporate Office, and the team here at the Clearfield Utah Factory,” said Todd Smith, Utility Clearfield Plant Manager. “We have a great team that takes pride in their work and are proud to be part of this great milestone.”

Jim Johnston, Director Fleet Management at US Foods, said, “US Foods is pleased to participate in the celebration of Utility’s Utah Refrigerated Trailer Factory milestone of 300,000 units produced. US Foods also celebrates its 23 rd year of continuous trailer production from Utility.”

Jim Johnston also said, “Utility and Midwest Utility-Chicago have evolved into a unique, trusted and essential partnership that has used a strategy of continuous improvement to produce our highly customized multi-temp distribution models to service our national distribution. This partnership is responsible for development of highly refined products that deliver significant advantages to our business model in productivity, safety, thermal performance, and longer in service life. Utah’s consistent quality and reliable production are a direct result of the passionate and long-term employees and management of the Utah production facility. US Foods offers congratulations and continued support for our friends in Utah.”

“Congratulations to the entire Clearfield Utah Factory Team in achieving this milestone. With all the production challenges we’re facing today, their commitment to building high quality reefers is the reason we’re number one in the marketplace,” said Craig Bennett, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.

Utility’s first Clearfield, Utah plant was located at Freeport Center, opening in 1965. It manufactured the 2000R reefer as well as other trailer products. When a new retooled manufacturing plant was completed in 1999, the Freeport Center plant closed, having built nearly 100,000 reefers. This new state-of-the-art facility was dedicated exclusively to manufacture a new re-engineered refrigerated trailer – the Utility 3000R. The plant featured a moving assembly line in order to boost productivity and product quality. For more information about Utility, visit: www.utilitytrailer.com.

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America’s oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R ® and the 3000R ® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Atkins, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite ® series dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE ®, 4000S ®, and 4000AE ® Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner ® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.

