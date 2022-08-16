ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rj7b8_0hJH9myW00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.”

The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.”

Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to protect LGBTQIA+ Pennsylvanians:

  • Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion therapy in the commonwealth
  • Directs commonwealth agencies to take steps to actively promote evidence-based best practices for LGBTQIA+ individuals that is actually supported by the scientific and medical communities
  • Directs agencies to make updates to policies and procedures to better support LGBTQIA+ employees and the Pennsylvanians
  • Directs the Department of Human Services, the Insurance Department and Department of State and other appropriate agencies to explore and implement all options to ensure state funds, programs, contracts, and other resources are not used for the purposes of providing, authorizing, endorsing, reimbursing for, or referring for conversion therapy, to the extent permitted by law.

“Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat,” said Gov. Wolf. “This discriminatory practice is widely rejected by medical and scientific professionals and has been proven to lead to worse mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ youth subjected to it. This is about keeping our children safe from bullying and extreme practices that harm them.”

York County couple gives CPR, saves neighbor having heart attack

According to a peer-reviewed study from The Trevor Project , 13% of LGBTQIA+ youth nationwide reported being subjected to conversion therapy, and 83% of those subjected to it were under age 18.

The study showed that LGBTQIA+ youth who underwent conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to report having attempted suicide in the past year.

“Conversion therapy is causing horrific consequences for the mental health and well-being of a generation of young LGBTQIA+ individuals,” said Gov. Wolf. “But there is something very simple that we can all do to help. We can stand up and tell LGBTQIA+ youth that we hear them and we accept them exactly as they are. ​

“We have worked tirelessly over the last year to collaboratively get this executive order drafted, through discussions with advocates, parents, and many stakeholders. With this action , the practice of conversion therapy has its days numbered in Pennsylvania​,” said Rafael Alvarez Febo, executive director of the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs. “Young people should never be punished for being who they are and that’s what so called conversion therapy does, while causing sometimes irreparable trauma to individuals.”

“Taxpayers’ dollars must never again be spent on the dangerous and discredited practice of conversion ‘therapy’ — which has been consistently associated with increased suicide risk and an estimated $9.23 billion economic burden in the U.S. ,” said Troy Stevenson (he/him), senior campaign manager for Advocacy and Government Affairs of The Trevor Project. “Thank you Governor Tom Wolf for your leadership and for taking bold action to affirm and protect young LGBTQ people across the commonwealth. We urge the state legislature to pass comprehensive state-wide protections and for governors across the nation to follow the Keystone State’s lead in ending this abusive practice.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 20

Puglover
4d ago

Of course conversion therapy is rejected by the medical and scientific communities...It is a very lucrative source of income for them!!!

Reply(9)
4
BrianBoss78
4d ago

so how do they know the difference between conversion therapy and gender affirming care? or even gender reversion that is pretty popular with regretting transexuals? so you can talk a child into transexuality but you can't talk them out of it?

Reply(1)
2
Related
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Editorial: Things looking up for open primaries in Pennsylvania

Getting Pennsylvania to open up primary elections to political independents was bound to be an uphill climb. After all, change often does not over well in this tradition-loving state. And state legislators have a natural interest in preserving the system that got them elected in the first place. But we’re...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Teachers at Pennsylvania charter school cut ties with state teachers union

Teachers at a Pennsylvania charter school have voted to cut ties with the state teachers union after the union failed to negotiate a new collective bargaining contract. The 12-11 vote by the teachers of Westinghouse Arts Academy Charter School in Wilmerding, Pennsylvania, eliminated the Pennsylvania State Education Association as its primary labor negotiator after the union failed to negotiate a new contract with the school.
WILMERDING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conversion Therapy#Legislature#Mental Health#Executive Order#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Racism#Pennsylvanians#The Human Rights Campaign#Commonwealth
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Pennsylvania counties ordered to count mail-in votes

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered three Republican-controlled counties to add about 800 contested mail-in ballots to the results of the May election, ruling in a legal dispute that stalled statewide certification of the primary results for governor and U.S. Senate.The Republican judge sided Friday with the Democratic governor in a lawsuit over whether mail-in ballots that lack handwritten dates on their return envelopes should be counted. The suit is the latest in a series of legal battles over the state's 2019 election law, which greatly expanded mail-in voting.The law requires voters to date the envelopes. But Commonwealth Court President Judge...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HHS
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to ‘Project SPARK’ in Lancaster County to Increase Awareness of Manufacturing Career Opportunities

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for Project SPARK, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to help recruit and train 150 individuals to help replenish the skilled workforce in Lancaster County. “Providing a strong pipeline of talent to the manufacturing industry is vital for its continued success in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania DHS warns of new text message scam

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services is issuing a warning about a new scam circulating. Officials say scammers are sending out text messages telling people that they've been approved for $1,000 worth of SNAP benefits.The texts include a link that leads to a page requesting personal information.The Department of Human Services says it will never ask for personal information via text. And if you receive one of those texts, you're asked to not reply or click any links and delete it immediately.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

42K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy