ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pressure on households to be laid bare as inflation expected to hit 10%

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exWi6_0hJH9eui00
Financial News

The rapidly increasing financial pressure on millions of families across the UK will be laid out on Wednesday as experts predict the biggest jump in the cost of living in more than four decades.

Inflation is expected to have hit close to 10% as the price of diesel and petrol rose across the country and gas and electricity prices soared in Northern Ireland.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will likely reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The official figures are released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) at 7am on Wednesday.

It would be the highest since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.

It would also be a big step up from inflation of 9.4% in June this year. However, worse is yet to come, according to experts.

The relief for households will be short-lived, due to the impending 80% or so jump in Ofgem's price cap

Inflation is expected to peak later this year at 13.3% and will push the UK into a recession, according to the Bank of England.

The rise will come as the energy price cap – which regulates what more than 20 million households pay for their gas and electricity – rises in October.

The cap is set to hit around £3,635 according to the latest predictions. It is an 84% rise from today’s already record high price cap.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that motor fuel prices rose by 3% month-on-month in July, which will help push up inflation.

Meanwhile in Northern Ireland, SSE Airtricity jacked up the price of the gas it sells to households by nearly 43%, while Power NI increased electricity prices by more than 27%.

Northern Ireland is not covered by the Ofgem price cap as its gas and electricity system is closely linked with the Republic of Ireland.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said that inflation in the US has started to retreat from its 40-year peaks.

“However, this doesn’t seem likely here in the UK with most forecasts suggesting we could see 10% in the July numbers this week,” he said.

Experts think that the measure could dip in August before soaring again in September and October.

“Looking ahead, CPI inflation probably eased in August largely due to a 7% or so month-to-month fall in motor fuel prices,” Mr Tombs said.

He added that retailers are expected to slow the pace of their price rises soon.

He added: “But the relief for households will be short-lived, due to the impending 80% or so jump in Ofgem’s price cap”. This could push up inflation by nearly four percentage points in October.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Households set to be paid for turning off washing machines at peak hours

Households with smart meters could be paid for turning off high-energy appliances such as washing machines during peak times to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter. The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is understood to be preparing to announce plans to reward consumers for easing the strain on the power grid.
INDUSTRY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zelensky hosts talks with UN chief and Turkey leader

Turkey’s president and the UN chief met with Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky on Thursday in a high-stakes bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months, boost desperately needed grain exports and secure the safety of Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The gathering, held far from...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Price Index#Ons#Consumer Prices#Business Industry#Uk#Pantheon Macroeconomics#Ofgem#The Bank Of England
newschain

Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Baltic enclave

The Russian military said on Thursday it had deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine. Russia’s defence ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Gas Price
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
newschain

Cameron Norrie hits career-high ranking despite Cincinnati loss

Cameron Norrie will hit a new career-high ranking of nine despite losing to Borna Coric in the semi-finals of the Western and Southern Open. The British number one became the latest victim of Croatian Coric’s return to the big time following shoulder surgery as he added to his wins over Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime by seeing off Norrie 6-3 6-4.
CINCINNATI, OH
newschain

Police watchdog considers probe after Met officers spoke to missing Owami Davies

The police watchdog is considering whether to investigate Scotland Yard after officers came into contact with a student nurse who had been reported missing. Owami Davies, 24, from Grays, Essex, left her family home on July 4 and was last seen just after midnight in Derby Road, West Croydon, south London, on July 7, but has not been found.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Prescott would like Haggas to ‘stick to his guns’ with Baaeed

With the clamour for Baaeed to run in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe intensifying, one man who would be happy to see racing’s latest superstar stay at home is Sir Mark Prescott, who reports Alpinista to be in good order and on course for Paris following her game success in the Yorkshire Oaks.
SPORTS
newschain

Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan has left at least nine people dead, swept away homes and destroyed livestock and agricultural land. Video footage shows villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province, south of the capital Kabul, cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Somali forces end hotel attack which left 21 dead

Somali authorities have ended a deadly attack on a hotel in the capital in which at least 21 people were killed. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the gunmen who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy