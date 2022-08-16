ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace player gets death threats after Núñez ejected

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lz1ha_0hJH9d1z00

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen says he received death threats and an avalanche of abuse online after Liverpool's Darwin Núñez was ejected for headbutting him in a Premier League game on Monday night.

Andersen took to Instagram to share what he said was a sample of hundreds of abusive messages he has received since the 1-1 draw at Anfield.

“Got maybe 300-400 of these messages last night,” the Dane posted Tuesday to his Instagram story, which called on the league and Instagram to take action.

Media reports said Andersen has also spoken to the police.

Some of the screenshots called for the Palace player’s death, and many were full of expletives. Some messages threatened not just Andersen but his family as well.

A Premier League spokesperson confirmed the governing body had been in touch with Palace to offer help, Britain’s Press Association said.

The British parliament had been set to discuss new legislation in July that would have forced tech companies to take stronger measures to tackle abuse and hate on their platforms, but the bill was postponed until a new leader of the ruling Conservative party is chosen.

Núñez was making his first competitive start for Liverpool. The club's big offseason signing lost his temper after jostling with Andersen off the ball and thrust his head into the face of the defender. He was sent off in the 57th minute. Andersen got a yellow card in the same incident.

Núñez is facing a three-match ban for violent conduct.

———

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Conor Gallagher starts for Blues

Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon. Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ABC News

ABC News

793K+
Followers
172K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy