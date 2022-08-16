ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique

CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle...
CHICAGO, IL
Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say

A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago...
Positive % change for CME Group Inc. (CME:NSQ) in Chicago in last year

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT:NAQ) in Chicago saw a -39.89 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 19. On Aug. 19, shares in the Sprout Social Inc. company were selling at $60.34. One year before, these shares were trading at $100.38. Sprout Social Inc. employs 887 people...
Lake Forest home of John Hughes' widow asks $15M

John and Nancy Hughes with 263 North Mayflower Road (Getty, Redfin) The Lake Forest mansion that John Hughes' widow bought shortly before her own death three years ago has hit the market for $15 million. The 11,900-square-foot, six-bedroom property at 263 North Mayflower Road, remained...
LAKE FOREST, IL
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing

(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
Lake Forest tennis player Quinn Brown ranks in Boys' 16 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13

Value in Consumer Discretionary stocks fell 7.8 percent on Aug. 19 from the previous day. The strongest performing Consumer Discretionary company in Illinois was IAA Inc. (IAA:NYQ), sitting 18,931,909.7 percent higher to sell at $36.89. Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL:NYQ) fared the worst...
Little City breaks ground in Palatine on new group homes for children

Little City officials and other dignitaries gathered Thursday in Palatine to celebrate the groundbreaking for two new group homes for children with severe autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities.
One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full

The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return...
Ryan Wortel ranks 25,006th in Boys' 16 singles bracket by July

South Barrington tennis player Arav Yousfi finished 1,872nd in July in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,837th. By the end of the month they'd earned 232 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points...
City of Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will meet Aug. 23

Here is the agenda provided by the board:PUBLIC HEARINGThe Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Wheaton City Hall, 303 West Wesley Street, Wheaton, Illinois,...
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
Village of Schiller Park President and Board of Trustees met June 2

Here are the minutes provided by the board:I. CALL TO ORDER President Nick Caiafa called the meeting to order at 7:05 P.M. II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE III. ROLL CALL Upon roll call by Village Clerk Jos, the following...
Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car

Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m....
SCHERERVILLE, IN

