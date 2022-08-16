Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's 2.5% ($42.7 million) hike in property taxes for 2023 could have been higherJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Dog Beach Party on 8/20Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Related
spotonillinois.com
Wall Street: Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX:PKC) shares rise on Aug. 19
Oak Brook tennis player Nabeel Hussain won 172 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 13. Their 172 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Elgin mainstay Seigle's Cabinet Center acquired by Cincinnati-based Sims-Lohman
Seigle's Cabinet Center, an Elgin institution with roots dating back to 1881, is changing hands. But Mark Seigle said it will be a seamless transition for both customers and employees.
spotonillinois.com
1 hurt after vehicle slams into Southwest Side boutique
CHICAGO - One person was injured after a vehicle struck a building on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the crash occurred at Lavish Boutique on South Pulaski Avenue near 21st Street. The owner, who suffered minor cuts on her arm, said she was opening the door when the vehicle... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Lincolnshire company Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH:NYQ) working in Consumer Discretionary sees value rise 12,970,200% on Aug. 19
Lake Zurich tennis player David Dai won 135 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 28. They are ranked 2,081st, up from 2,097th the week before. Their 135 points playing doubles equal 15 percent... Posted in:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
Girl, 6, Shot in West Englewood, Chicago Police Say
A 6-year-old girl was shot in the arm Saturday evening in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at approximately 6:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Racine. The girl was near the street when she was struck in the arm by gunfire, Chicago... ★...
spotonillinois.com
Positive % change for CME Group Inc. (CME:NSQ) in Chicago in last year
Sprout Social Inc. (SPT:NAQ) in Chicago saw a -39.89 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to Aug. 19. On Aug. 19, shares in the Sprout Social Inc. company were selling at $60.34. One year before, these shares were trading at $100.38. Sprout Social Inc. employs 887 people...
spotonillinois.com
Lake Forest home of John Hughes' widow asks $15M
John and Nancy Hughes with 263 North Mayflower Road (Getty, Redfin) The Lake Forest mansion that John Hughes' widow bought shortly before her own death three years ago has hit the market for $15 million. The 11,900-square-foot, six-bedroom property at 263 North Mayflower Road, remained... Posted in:. Places:. 23:25. 23:25.
spotonillinois.com
Sale of loan tied to site of Allgauer's restaurant could be a big deal on a distressed hotel
A distressed loan tied to Hilton Chicago Northbrook, where Allgauer's restaurant is located, has gone up for sale, setting up what could be a chance for a buyer to seize control of the property. A sale of the mortgage would mark one of the biggest deals involving a distressed local...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonillinois.com
Group aims to lower recidivism with housing
(The Center Square) - Making sure that young people who have been arrested have housing is the first step to keeping them out of prison. That is the contention of a coalition of partners in Chicago who want to change the trajectory of young people ages 18 to 24, mostly young men,...
spotonillinois.com
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police...
spotonillinois.com
Lake Forest tennis player Quinn Brown ranks in Boys' 16 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13
Value in Consumer Discretionary stocks fell 7.8 percent on Aug. 19 from the previous day. The strongest performing Consumer Discretionary company in Illinois was IAA Inc. (IAA:NYQ), sitting 18,931,909.7 percent higher to sell at $36.89. Accel Entertainment Inc. (ACEL:NYQ) fared the worst... Posted in:. Places:. 12:20. 11:45. 11:31. Illinois U.S....
spotonillinois.com
Little City breaks ground in Palatine on new group homes for children
Little City officials and other dignitaries gathered Thursday in Palatine to celebrate the groundbreaking for two new group homes for children with severe autism and developmental and intellectual disabilities. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 10:39. 10:28. 10:10. 08:50. 08:50. 08:45. 08:45. 08:45. 08:37. 08:25. 07:16. 07:16. How many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
How high did Chicago junior tennis player Lakshman Sinha rank in Boys' 14 singles bracket by week ending Aug. 13?
Chicago tennis player Chloe Cheronis won 46 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 5. Their 46 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... 10:39. 10:28. 10:10.
spotonillinois.com
One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full
The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Ryan Wortel ranks 25,006th in Boys' 16 singles bracket by July
South Barrington tennis player Arav Yousfi finished 1,872nd in July in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association. They started July ranked 1,837th. By the end of the month they'd earned 232 points across singles and doubles tournaments. Players earn points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonillinois.com
How many bonus points did Abigail Gambla from Hinsdale earn in Girls' 18 bracket by week ending July 16?
Naperville tennis player Ishan Suresh Kumar won 147 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Aug. 13. Their 147 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus... Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
City of Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will meet Aug. 23
Here is the agenda provided by the board:PUBLIC HEARINGThe Wheaton Planning and Zoning Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the Wheaton City Hall, 303 West Wesley Street, Wheaton, Illinois,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. 15:44. Junior...
spotonillinois.com
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed...
spotonillinois.com
Village of Schiller Park President and Board of Trustees met June 2
Here are the minutes provided by the board:I. CALL TO ORDER President Nick Caiafa called the meeting to order at 7:05 P.M. II. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE III. ROLL CALL Upon roll call by Village Clerk Jos, the following... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 14:13. 12:51. 12:25. 12:08.
spotonillinois.com
Suspect in Robbery at Schererville Dick's Sporting Goods Shot by Police After Ramming Patrol Car
Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:27.
Comments / 0