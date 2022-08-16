Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Fast Company
It’s not just Big Tech: The list of companies with hiring freezes and layoffs is likely to grow
85% of U.S. small businesses say they plan to implement hiring freezes during the economic downturn. Hybrid companies are the most likely to say they’ll implement hiring freezes: 88% are considering this, compared with 78% of companies that are fully remote. 78% of small businesses also plan to lay...
Fast Company
Black architects are rare. This program plans to change that
There should be many more Black architects in the U.S. Based solely on Census figures, about 14% of the U.S. population identifies as Black, but in a profession of more than 122,000 registered architects, the number of Black architects is far from proportional. “We would anticipate something in the region...
Fast Company
How to buy your company without giving up equity & create multiple liquidation events
Let’s say you are a founder who wants to grow your business, but like many founders, you have all of your net worth tied up in your business with no liquidity. Or maybe you’ve built your business to eight figures or more, but you’re frustrated that you don’t have the cash, capital, resources, or people you need to scale further.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
The surprising benefits men receive when they fight sexism
Women and groups advocating for gender equality are increasingly urging men to become allies in the fight. Research has shown that in the absence of male support, women have to shoulder the burden of battling routine workplace sexism such as misogynist humor and microaggressions on their own. This can lead to a sense of isolation, stress, and exhaustion.
Fast Company
Why VCs keep investing in the Adam Neumanns of the world
Few sentences written about America have been less on the mark than F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famous line: “There are no second acts in American lives.”. In fact, Americans love second chances, and nowhere is that more true than in Silicon Valley. So it wasn’t entirely a shock when...
Fast Company
Post-COVID, recoded: Training, prospecting, and programming for the new corporate needs
Thirty months ago, when the novel coronavirus pandemic began flagging economic alarm, there was tangible concern regarding how a shrinking corporate sphere would support enough jobs for a healthy employment rate. But luckily, the path of COVID-era management has not only replenished lost roles, but it’s also created new ones. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects employment in computer and information occupations to grow 13% by 2030, creating approximately 667,000 new jobs. Businesses across all sectors have a greater need for cloud computing, data storage, and cybersecurity; a lack of available roles has not turned out to be the problem.
Fast Company
Worker protection laws aren’t ready for the automated future of work
Science fiction has long imagined a future in which humans constantly interact with robots and intelligent machines. This future is already happening in warehouses and manufacturing businesses. Other workers use virtual or augmented reality as part of their employment training, to assist them in performing their job, or to interact with clients. And lots of workers are under automated surveillance from their employers.
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
Quiet quitting: Why doing less at work could be good for you, and your employer
In many offices (not to mention on Zoom, Teams, and Slack), employees and managers alike are whispering about the Great Resignation. The UK saw a sharp rise in people quitting their jobs in 2021, and one fifth of UK workers still say they plan to resign in the next year in search of greater job satisfaction and better pay.
Fast Company
Venmo, Zelle, Visa, Mastercard, and you: The fiery fight over the future of swipe fees
You may be accustomed to Venmoing your friends to split a check at dinner. But what about using Venmo or Zelle to pay for a soda at a convenience store? Some merchants may ask you to do just that. But know that if you opt to whip out your phone rather than your card, you could be an unwitting participant in a long-simmering and increasingly fiery fight over interchange fees, which has pit many merchants against banks and credit card networks.
Fast Company
Talent assessment must change in the era of the Great Resignation
We’ve all seen the headlines. Employees are leaving jobs in droves; the labor market has never been so disrupted and volatile. Many CEOs are citing talent shortage and retention as the most significant challenges they face in executing their business goals in 2022 and the foreseeable future. Some are even going as far as to say the war for talent is over—and talent won.
Comments / 0