Salem police say that a man died Saturday morning after being struck by a woman driving a car at a local park.
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a car at Woodmansee Park in Salem Saturday morning, police said. The Salem Police Department said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the park in the 4600 block of Sunnyside Road Southeast. When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot area and killed.
2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office says missing woman has been found
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.
Salem, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead after he was struck in the parking lot of Woodmansee Park. Preliminary reports say the female driver ran over the man at around 9:15 Saturday morning. The park located at 4629 Sunnyside Rd SE, is currently closed and residents should expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.
Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls
CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
‘Prolific tagger’ faces felony warrant in Portland
As part of an effort "focusing on prolific and impactful taggers," Portland police released photos of a 22-year-old wanted on a felony warrant.
Major crimes unit investigating officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon. Witnesses reported seeing a Hillsboro officer attacked near his patrol vehicle just outside the west precinct around 1 p.m. before the shooting, investigators revealed in a Friday release. Police have not said whether...
Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
Serial purse-snatcher suspected in over 40 cases arrested in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - A serial purse-snatcher involved in over 40 cases has been arrested in Clackamas and there may be more victims, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began nearly a year ago. The sheriff’s office said the suspect would target single women loading groceries...
Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auburn by aircraft
AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on...
2 caught in Seaside rip current, one dies
A rip current took the life of one person at Seaside Saturday afternoon despite the efforts of lifeguards and bystanders.
Hillsboro Police Officer Shoots Person After Incident Near Patrol Car
HILLSBORO, Ore. – A Hillsboro police officer shot a person Friday afternoon after an incident near the north end of the Police Department. According to witnesses, the shooting happened after an officer was attacked near his patrol car. Police say there is no threat to the public at this...
2 teens facing charges after crashing stolen vehicle in NE Portland; 2 guns seized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after they crashed a stolen vehicle in northeast Portland Wednesday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m., police said a suspicious vehicle with multiple people inside was seen on Northeast 122nd Avenue and one person reportedly had a gun. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and officers did not pursue.
Officials: Serial purse-snatcher arrested after more than 40 thefts in Clackamas
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspected serial purse-snatcher who is accused of stealing pursues from over 40 women over the last year.
Oregon Rep. James Hieb arrested at Clackamas County Fair
A state representative is facing legal trouble after he was arrested Wednesday night at the Clackamas County fair.
Motorcyclist dies after striking truck, car in Vancouver
A motorcyclist died after striking two vehicles in Vancouver on Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Woman falls to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls
Reports say a woman fell to her death at Multnomah Falls Friday afternoon.
Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal
Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
Southeast Portland shooting shuts down traffic, leaves one dead
Authorities are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Portland Wednesday night left one person dead, the Portland Police Bureau said.
