ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Man hit, killed by vehicle at Salem park

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being hit by a car at Woodmansee Park in Salem Saturday morning, police said. The Salem Police Department said at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the park in the 4600 block of Sunnyside Road Southeast. When they arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle in the parking lot area and killed.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

2 taken to the hospital after early morning shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. They found evidence of a shooting at the scene. Two victims later arrived separately at a hospital by private vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Clatsop County, OR
Clatsop County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
987thebull.com

Man Dies After Being Hit In Parking Lot Of Salem Park

Salem, Ore. — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead after he was struck in the parking lot of Woodmansee Park. Preliminary reports say the female driver ran over the man at around 9:15 Saturday morning. The park located at 4629 Sunnyside Rd SE, is currently closed and residents should expect police presence in the area for the next few hours.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Woman dead after 100-foot plunge above Multnomah Falls

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – A hiker has died after falling about 100 feet at Multnomah Falls on Friday, according to Corbett Fire. Multnomah County Sherriff’s Office said she was hiking with a group of friends on Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441 when the fall occurred near Wisendanger Falls.
kptv.com

Major crimes unit investigating officer-involved shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Friday afternoon. Witnesses reported seeing a Hillsboro officer attacked near his patrol vehicle just outside the west precinct around 1 p.m. before the shooting, investigators revealed in a Friday release. Police have not said whether...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Man#Oregon State Police#Osp#Mercedes
kptv.com

Vigil held for motorcyclist killed on Foster Road

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Family and friends of a woman killed in a car crash are honoring her life. Loved ones of Ruthann Ott came together to light candles, tell stories and remember her at a vigil in front of Franz Bakery on Southeast 114th Avenue and Foster Road where she was killed Monday afternoon.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police track shooting suspect from Vancouver to Auburn by aircraft

AUBURN Wash. (KPTV) - Police tracked a man suspected of brandishing a weapon at drivers in Vancouver, Wash. roughly 150 miles before arresting him in Auburn, Wash. on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Shortly after noon, police received several calls about a driver in a Toyota Camry on...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

2 teens facing charges after crashing stolen vehicle in NE Portland; 2 guns seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers are facing multiple charges after they crashed a stolen vehicle in northeast Portland Wednesday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m., police said a suspicious vehicle with multiple people inside was seen on Northeast 122nd Avenue and one person reportedly had a gun. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and officers did not pursue.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Beau Blixseth’s Tire Pile Along the Willamette River Is Legal

Piling up tons of shredded tires along the Willamette River where they can be loaded onto a cargo ship is allowed, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Inspectors showed up unannounced at the old Louis Dreyfus grain terminal just north of the Steel Bridge on Aug. 4 but found no violations, DEQ spokeswoman Lauren Wirtis says.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy