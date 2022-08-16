Read full article on original website
Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Aug. 29 in Detroit
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open its Detroit location Aug. 29. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Four restaurants, coworking space coming to former Lucky’s Market in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A company bringing a 15-minute neighborhood concept to the former Lucky’s Market space is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. Venue, 1919 S. Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, is the sister location to Prentice4M, a coworking and co-living space across the street. The roughly 30,000-square-foot location, slated to open on Friday, Aug. 26, features five menus, a shared coworking space, a bar, a coffee shop, a market and private offices to rent. Venue also has ride-sharing vehicles available and has partnered with May Mobility, an autonomous vehicle ride-sharing system, as a drop-off and pick-up location for its A2GO service.
Dining calendar: Food trucks, Greekfest, Taco Fest and more
Taylor Trucky food truck rally at Poppin’ and Mixin’: This monthly party showcases a variety of independent food trucks, plus DJs, a bounce house and a full bar. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. and Sept. 15. Free admission. 8200 Telegraph, Taylor. poppinandmixin.com. Satellite Food Truck at Urban Rest: Known for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer
ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
The Most Beautiful Festival of the Year is Back at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill
Get ready to snap the perfect selfie and coolest photos because the annual Blake's Sunflower Festival is back. Sunflowers for as far as the eye can see will be the backdrop to Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, Michigan. Always a Michigan favorite spot, Blake's is known for their Michigan Cider Dayze Festival, taking place August 27th & 28th this year, and their season fall activities on their 800-acre farm and orchard. Last year the popular destination added a new event centered around sunflowers.
Medieval times, carnival rides, and animals
There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!. Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor to host free Fall Festival in September
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor will be hosting a Fall Festival for the local community on Sept. 29. The free event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature live music from local cover band Ain’t Dead yet and family-friendly farm games.
Michigan barbecue joint’s smoked Faygo Rock and Rye Rib Tips a hit with patrons
SOUTHFIELD, MI - They’re sweet, they’re smoky and they’re made with Faygo pop. Need we say more? This Michigan barbecue joint is now selling Smoked Crispy Rock and Rye Rib Tips and in just a short time, they’ve become a hit with customers. The rip tips,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Caesars Sportsbook opens first ever movie auditorium sports lounge at Emagine
Royal Oak – Area gamblers don’t need to look any further than Metro Detroit to get the full Vegas-style experience. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is now open in Royal Oak. Every night customers will enjoy a mix of college and professional games, including football, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, boxing, and motorsports.
Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend
Not everyone loves the Woodward Dream Cruise
Christian Ciambelli remembers how much fun it was to go to the Woodward Dream Cruise as a kid. Ciambelli, 30, grew up close to Woodward in Ferndale. “I guess I just grew out of it,” said Ciambelli, who now lives in Royal Oak. He’s not that close to the...
Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control
We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
Grilled cheese stand slings the classic with a twist outside Detroit's Shinola Hotel
A walk-up window with a simple, but inspired menu of grilled cheeses and spiked homemade lemonades has opened in downtown Detroit's Parker's Alley. Better Half Grilled Cheese Company offers twists on the classic sandwich of cheese blends, including spicy (pepperjack, havarti and buffalo sauce), bacony (cheddar and onion jam), and pizza-style (pepperoni and mozzarella). Off-menu but available on occasion is a mac and cheese option with shells in sandwich.
The storybook’s home in Rochester Hills features fine craftsmanship, and a private backyard – Oakland Press
This dream home in Rochester Hills is the perfect getaway to living a fairytale life. “The beautiful estate is the perfect blend of storybook charm and HGTV luxury,” according to the listing provided by KW Metro. The three-story colony has a brick and stone exterior with copper gutters. It...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
All American Pet Resorts in Novi Announces Major Rebranding
Novi-based All American Pet Resorts (AAPR), a national dog boarding and daycare brand, has revealed a major rebranding effort that is designed to reenergize the brand and define the company’s future. “As we expand the franchise nationally, the brand refresh ensures consistency visual brand identity and consumer messaging throughout...
