New Haven, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Aug. 29 in Detroit

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie is set to open its Detroit location Aug. 29. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio

With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Four restaurants, coworking space coming to former Lucky’s Market in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A company bringing a 15-minute neighborhood concept to the former Lucky’s Market space is set to open its doors in the coming weeks. Venue, 1919 S. Industrial Highway, Ann Arbor, is the sister location to Prentice4M, a coworking and co-living space across the street. The roughly 30,000-square-foot location, slated to open on Friday, Aug. 26, features five menus, a shared coworking space, a bar, a coffee shop, a market and private offices to rent. Venue also has ride-sharing vehicles available and has partnered with May Mobility, an autonomous vehicle ride-sharing system, as a drop-off and pick-up location for its A2GO service.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Dining calendar: Food trucks, Greekfest, Taco Fest and more

Taylor Trucky food truck rally at Poppin’ and Mixin’: This monthly party showcases a variety of independent food trucks, plus DJs, a bounce house and a full bar. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. and Sept. 15. Free admission. 8200 Telegraph, Taylor. poppinandmixin.com. Satellite Food Truck at Urban Rest: Known for...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
Cars 108

The Most Beautiful Festival of the Year is Back at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

Get ready to snap the perfect selfie and coolest photos because the annual Blake's Sunflower Festival is back. Sunflowers for as far as the eye can see will be the backdrop to Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada, Michigan. Always a Michigan favorite spot, Blake's is known for their Michigan Cider Dayze Festival, taking place August 27th & 28th this year, and their season fall activities on their 800-acre farm and orchard. Last year the popular destination added a new event centered around sunflowers.
ARMADA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Medieval times, carnival rides, and animals

There’s plenty to do this weekend around Detroit for the entire family, even our four legged friends!. Going on now is the Armada Fair. The event is celebrating 150 years and will feature carnival rides, food, evening events, animals and more. On Friday it’s the Super Kicker Rodeo, then on Saturday and Sunday is the Tractor and Truck pull. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21 at the Armada fairgrounds.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Caesars Sportsbook opens first ever movie auditorium sports lounge at Emagine

Royal Oak – Area gamblers don’t need to look any further than Metro Detroit to get the full Vegas-style experience. The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge Powered by Emagine is now open in Royal Oak. Every night customers will enjoy a mix of college and professional games, including football, baseball, hockey, basketball, golf, tennis, soccer, boxing, and motorsports.
ROYAL OAK, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Cider Mill Opening This Weekend

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Oakland Press

Not everyone loves the Woodward Dream Cruise

Christian Ciambelli remembers how much fun it was to go to the Woodward Dream Cruise as a kid. Ciambelli, 30, grew up close to Woodward in Ferndale. “I guess I just grew out of it,” said Ciambelli, who now lives in Royal Oak. He’s not that close to the...
FERNDALE, MI
MetroTimes

Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit is outta control

We were excited about Detroit’s giant slide on Belle Isle finally reopening Friday after being closed for several years — despite our painful childhood memories of getting our asses burned and feeling like we were going to die on it. But in a Facebook video showing kids literally...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Grilled cheese stand slings the classic with a twist outside Detroit's Shinola Hotel

A walk-up window with a simple, but inspired menu of grilled cheeses and spiked homemade lemonades has opened in downtown Detroit's Parker's Alley. Better Half Grilled Cheese Company offers twists on the classic sandwich of cheese blends, including spicy (pepperjack, havarti and buffalo sauce), bacony (cheddar and onion jam), and pizza-style (pepperoni and mozzarella). Off-menu but available on occasion is a mac and cheese option with shells in sandwich.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

All American Pet Resorts in Novi Announces Major Rebranding

Novi-based All American Pet Resorts (AAPR), a national dog boarding and daycare brand, has revealed a major rebranding effort that is designed to reenergize the brand and define the company’s future. “As we expand the franchise nationally, the brand refresh ensures consistency visual brand identity and consumer messaging throughout...

