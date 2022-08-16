ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, AL

selmasun.com

47th Annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival takes place Aug. 27-28

The 47th Annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival in Greene County will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The event will feature music, dance, food, crafts and children's activities. The Saturday event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the Sunday event will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning

A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
HALE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Dilapidated Houses & Neglected Property Remain a Problem in Selma

Dilapidated houses and neglected properties continue to be a major problem in the city of Selma. An effort is underway to address the problem — but progress has been slow. Some people in Selma take care of their property — and some people don’t. Right now there are literally hundreds of dilapidated houses and neglected properties littering the Queen City.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Fresh Fish Dominates at AWF Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Alabama’s abundant freshwater fish took center stage recently at the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals at AWF’s Lanark Pavilion in Millbrook. Two of the top three recipes used spotted bass as their centerpieces, while a tasty bream...
MILLBROOK, AL
alabamanews.net

Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies

Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'Historic' church a total loss after large fire in Gallion community

HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Over 12,000 gallons of water were used in efforts to extinguish a fire at Bethlehem Baptist Church in the Gallion community early Friday morning. The Gallion Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. and discovered the "historic" church was engulfed in flames.
GALLION, AL
selmasun.com

Marion Fire Department responds to smoke at Whillard's BBQ

On Wednesday morning the Marion Volunteer Fire Department responded to a suspected fire at Whillard’s BBQ. Engines 1 and 2 arrived at the scene along with the Alabama Forestry Wildfire Response where smoke was seen coming from the building. The responders entered the building and found that there was...
MARION, AL
selmasun.com

Selma City Schools push for enrollment in Saints Virtual Academy

Even though the school year started already, Selma City Schools is actively working to get hundreds of students to come back to school after leaving during COVID. For parents who may still be concerned about COVID, the district is highlighting the opportunity for students to enroll in their Saints Virtual Academy, said Cynthia Milledge, community relations specialist.
SELMA, AL
WAFF

Missing Prattville woman located in ‘good condition’

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. According to Prattville police, Joann Johnson Cain, 73, was reported missing after being last seen Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. Sgt. Albert Shanks said Cain’s vehicle license plate had been pinged on Highway...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses

A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
MOUNDVILLE, AL
WPMI

Woman missing from Moundville found in Birmingham

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Ginger Holmes has been found safe. Police pinged her phone, which brought them to Mobile, where her car was found. On Wednesday night, police found Holmes more than 200 miles away in northeast Birmingham. It's unclear at this time how she made it that far away from her vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
wbrc.com

Prattville Police: Missing 73-year-old woman located

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Police say Joann Cain has been located. The Prattville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman. 73-year-old Joann Johnson Cain was last seen on August 18 around 3:30 p.m. around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. She was wearing a multicolored top and blue jeans with a white horseshoe monogram on the back.
PRATTVILLE, AL

