Eutaw, Alabama Music Festival to Benefit Greene County Students
The Jous Band and Blues 24/7 is hosting the West Alabama Music Festival and Back Yard Fish Fry to help benefit students of the Greene County School System and PARA of Green County. Organizers believe that the event will support students' success by supplying many kids with necessary school supplies...
selmasun.com
47th Annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival takes place Aug. 27-28
The 47th Annual Black Belt Folk Roots Festival in Greene County will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The event will feature music, dance, food, crafts and children's activities. The Saturday event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the Sunday event will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning
A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
getnews.info
AirNow Home Services Is Giving Away New HVAC Units Through the Feel The Love Program
Millbrook, Alabama homeowners may already recognize the name AirNow Home Services. This HVAC provider has been in business for decades and has consistently offered competitive pricing for all of its services. Now, AirNow has partnered with Lennox Industries to give away new HVAC units to deserving families through the Feel The Love program.
elmoreautauganews.com
‘Uncle Mick’s’ shows devastation after Fire, other areas Untouched; ‘We Will Get it Done,’ Owner says
HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PRATTVILLE: A walk through this morning after the devastating fire at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shows the devastation, but it also shows the hope that the restaurant will survive, repair and be back serving up the Cajun goodness that has become so popular. The...
alabamanews.net
Dilapidated Houses & Neglected Property Remain a Problem in Selma
Dilapidated houses and neglected properties continue to be a major problem in the city of Selma. An effort is underway to address the problem — but progress has been slow. Some people in Selma take care of their property — and some people don’t. Right now there are literally hundreds of dilapidated houses and neglected properties littering the Queen City.
lowndessignal.com
Our view: Celebrity, community combine for collaborations benefiting children
It’s beautiful to see community and celebrity combine for the benefit of our children. A pair of instances in Butler and Lowndes counties in recent weeks, both featuring former Alabama basketball star JD Davison, shines a light on how positive this relationship can be. Greenville Regional Medical Center hosted...
selmasun.com
Fresh Fish Dominates at AWF Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Alabama’s abundant freshwater fish took center stage recently at the Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals at AWF’s Lanark Pavilion in Millbrook. Two of the top three recipes used spotted bass as their centerpieces, while a tasty bream...
alabamanews.net
Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies
Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
ABC 33/40 News
'Historic' church a total loss after large fire in Gallion community
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Over 12,000 gallons of water were used in efforts to extinguish a fire at Bethlehem Baptist Church in the Gallion community early Friday morning. The Gallion Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. and discovered the "historic" church was engulfed in flames.
Toddler Found Alone at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Friday Night
UPDATE: The child's parents were found minutes after police posted the picture to social media. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (8/8 - 8/15) 17 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of August 8th, 2022.
selmasun.com
Marion Fire Department responds to smoke at Whillard's BBQ
On Wednesday morning the Marion Volunteer Fire Department responded to a suspected fire at Whillard’s BBQ. Engines 1 and 2 arrived at the scene along with the Alabama Forestry Wildfire Response where smoke was seen coming from the building. The responders entered the building and found that there was...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools push for enrollment in Saints Virtual Academy
Even though the school year started already, Selma City Schools is actively working to get hundreds of students to come back to school after leaving during COVID. For parents who may still be concerned about COVID, the district is highlighting the opportunity for students to enroll in their Saints Virtual Academy, said Cynthia Milledge, community relations specialist.
WAFF
Missing Prattville woman located in ‘good condition’
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. According to Prattville police, Joann Johnson Cain, 73, was reported missing after being last seen Thursday around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. Sgt. Albert Shanks said Cain’s vehicle license plate had been pinged on Highway...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses
A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
Search canceled for missing 38-year-old woman last seen in Mobile
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a canceled/closed investigation in the Missing and Endangered Person Alert for Ginger Ann Holmes Wednesday night. Moundville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 38-year-old woman. Ginger Ann Holmes was last seen Monday in the area of Delchamps Drive […]
WPMI
Woman missing from Moundville found in Birmingham
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Ginger Holmes has been found safe. Police pinged her phone, which brought them to Mobile, where her car was found. On Wednesday night, police found Holmes more than 200 miles away in northeast Birmingham. It's unclear at this time how she made it that far away from her vehicle.
wbrc.com
Prattville Police: Missing 73-year-old woman located
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Police say Joann Cain has been located. The Prattville Police Department is asking for help to find a missing woman. 73-year-old Joann Johnson Cain was last seen on August 18 around 3:30 p.m. around Wetumpka Street in Prattville. She was wearing a multicolored top and blue jeans with a white horseshoe monogram on the back.
