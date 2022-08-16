ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Bluffs Get 2 New Part-Time Officers, Winchester Losing Chief of Police

The Village of Bluffs is getting two new part-time officers while Winchester is losing its police chief. The Journal Courier reports that the Bluffs Village Board recently approved the hiring of two part-time officers, Nate White and Caleb Handy. Handy is currently the Chief of Police in Winchester. Handy has...
BLUFFS, IL
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Poor Farm Arson

Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in finding individuals who may be responsible for two arson fires that burned the Greene County Almshouse. The first incident occurred on August 8th. Firefighters from the Carrollton Fire Department were able to respond to this incident quickly and initially save the structure. The first incident is believed to have been started on the second floor of the structure.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
CHAPIN, IL
Broaddus to Participate in Bommarito Automotive 500 Opening Ceremonies

Murrayville-Woodson Police Detective Mike Broaddus will be participating in a special racing event in St. Louis this weekend. The Murrayville-Woodson Police Department gave away 5 free tickets to the Bommarito Automotive 500 in St. Louis. Broaddus will be joining approximately 200 other law enforcement officers and vehicles in the opening laps of the races on Saturday.
WOODSON, IL

