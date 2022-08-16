Read full article on original website
New IDPH Director Tours Morgan County Health Department During Open House
A newly appointed state agency director was in Jacksonville on Thursday to tour a new health care facility. The Morgan County Health Department invited the public to explore its new facility during an open house yesterday evening. An estimated two to three hundred people toured the facility during the two-hour...
Glimpses of Jacksonville’s Past Included in Continued Washington School Renovations
Progress continues on the renovation of the current Washington Elementary School, as recent work has revealed some glimpses of the past. A few members of the District 117 School Board toured the school along with Superintendent Steve Ptacek on Monday to see the progress that has been made thus far on the renovation.
Bluffs Get 2 New Part-Time Officers, Winchester Losing Chief of Police
The Village of Bluffs is getting two new part-time officers while Winchester is losing its police chief. The Journal Courier reports that the Bluffs Village Board recently approved the hiring of two part-time officers, Nate White and Caleb Handy. Handy is currently the Chief of Police in Winchester. Handy has...
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Poor Farm Arson
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in finding individuals who may be responsible for two arson fires that burned the Greene County Almshouse. The first incident occurred on August 8th. Firefighters from the Carrollton Fire Department were able to respond to this incident quickly and initially save the structure. The first incident is believed to have been started on the second floor of the structure.
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
Broaddus to Participate in Bommarito Automotive 500 Opening Ceremonies
Murrayville-Woodson Police Detective Mike Broaddus will be participating in a special racing event in St. Louis this weekend. The Murrayville-Woodson Police Department gave away 5 free tickets to the Bommarito Automotive 500 in St. Louis. Broaddus will be joining approximately 200 other law enforcement officers and vehicles in the opening laps of the races on Saturday.
Jacksonville Man Facing 8 Felonies Counts Related to String of Power Equipment Thefts
A Jacksonville man has been charged in a string of recent equipment thefts. Jacksonville Police arrested 49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street at his residence without incident last Wednesday. Smith was taken into custody in connection to an ongoing investigation by Jacksonville Police into...
