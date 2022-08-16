ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Get to know South Range’s JD Crouse: Big 22 Contender

By Ryan Allison
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 17th season for our WKBN Big 22, one of the most prestigious high school football awards in the state.

Included in our 2022 preseason contenders is:

JD Crouse
South Range Tight End / Linebacker

South Range High School Football Schedule

Every Monday at 6 p.m. on WKBN-TV, we will highlight some of the area’s top players from Friday night. These are contenders for our Big 22.

At the end of the season, we honor 22 of the best high school players from the 57 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media.

The Big 22 winners will be announced during a special show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 on WKBN-TV. We will also crown our Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

