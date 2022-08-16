Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Pitbull dead after biting Peoria police officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dog is dead after biting a Peoria police officer Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were helping retrieve property near Aiken Avenue and Warren Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. While trying to make contact with the resident, officers could hear a dog acting aggressively inside the residence.
aledotimesrecord.com
Teen arrested for allegedly robbing others with taser in Kiwanis Park, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly committing armed robbery at Kiwanis Park Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to the park for a fight in progress at 3:35 p.m. and found a large group of people upon arrival in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue. Officers spoke to two juvenile males who advised that the suspect, a 16-year-old Galesburg male, had threatened them with a taser. They said he “sparked” it and told them to give him their money. One boy said he gave the suspect the $2 in his pocket.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested after missing Illinois teen found in home
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A missing Quincy teen is back home and a Warsaw man is behind bars. Addison Windbigler, 14, of Quincy, was reported missing on May 22. During the investigation, police searched multiple places as well as executed search warrants on various social media, phone, and other internet-based companies developing leads trying to pinpoint Windbigler's location.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested after stabbing incident in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was arrested after a stabbing incident outside the Trolley bar in West Peoria at approximately 2:12 a.m. Saturday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 31-year-old Whitney Pierce was arrested on four counts of aggravated battery with a knife. During an argument,...
hoiabc.com
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested after truck crashes into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A police chase led to a truck crashing into the Peoria Civic Center early Saturday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were flagged down near Main Street and Madison Avenue at approximately 4:05 a.m. and were told about a man sitting in a truck and flashing a gun.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
Central Illinois Proud
Four arrested in Peoria stabbing incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people have been arrested for the stabbing of a 41-year-old male in Peoria at approximately 3:25 a.m. Thursday morning. Deputies in the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office were called to UnityPoint Hospital early Thursday when a male patient reported having been stabbed at a residence earlier that night. He was stabbed in the leg and sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies man found in U-Haul
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the body of a man found in a U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday. According to Harwood, they have identified the man as 32-year-old Zachary T. Rohman of Peoria. The autopsy was inconclusive at this time. There...
wrmj.com
Awards Presented In Galesburg For Actions Following The April Death Of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist
Numerous awards were presented on Thursday to Galesburg area individuals and organizations that stepped up following the April 29 death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist (former Aledo officer and former Mercer County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and correctional officer), and Weist himself was honored posthumously with two awards. The awards were presented during a special meeting of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Spoon River Valley Lodge # 427 held in Galesburg. Weist was a Lodge 427 member.
wcbu.org
Church vandals sought by Peoria County Sheriff's Office
The Peoria County Sheriff's Office is seeking two suspects who vandalized the Peoria Chinese American Church early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Chris Watkins says the two entered the church around 3 a.m. Video footage captured by a security camera shows a suspect spraying a fire extinguisher in the church's main sanctuary, 10039 N. Garden Lane.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced for possession of a machine gun
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison Thursday for possession of a machine gun. According to a United States Attorney’s Office press release, 22-year-old Don Young Jr. was previously indicted in Dec. 2021. On Dec. 15, 2021, Peoria Police attempted...
aledotimesrecord.com
Bullets damage car Aug. 8 on North Prairie Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A parked vehicle in northern Galesburg was heavily damaged by gunfire, according to a police report. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prairie Street at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a red, 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier parked....
hoiabc.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
walls102.com
Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle
STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Large manure spill closes 11th between Chestnut and Myrtle in Canton
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Poop happens, and on Friday, it shut down parts of a road in Canton. According to officers with the City of Canton Police Department, a large shipment of manure hauled by a farmer took a spill on N. 11th Avenue between E. Chestnut and E. Myrtle Streets.
wcsjnews.com
Man Wanted For Dealing Major Amounts of Meth & Hitting Officer With Vehicle
The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Trident Drug Task Force is searching for a man wanted for committing several felonies on August 17th. Jerome Alexander, 25, of Peoria is a black male with long dreadlocks and was last seen wearing red pants blue jeans....
hoiabc.com
Cleanup underway after manure spills in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police are asking for people to avoid the area of Eleventh Avenue, between East Chestnut and East Myrtle Streets, due to a large shipment of manure being spilled on the road. In a post on Facebook, police say a large shipment of manure was...
khqa.com
Shootout in Macomb damages property
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Macomb Police are investigating a reported shots fired incident from early Monday. We're told it happened at approximately 2:19 a.m. at Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St. Police say the shooting took place between two people who had fled the scene before they arrive. No...
