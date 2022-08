GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Shane Matthews was an unassuming, rawboned Mississippian deep on Florida’s depth chart who would evolve into Steve Spurrier’s first star quarterback. What Matthews lacked in physical stature and arm strength he made up with football IQ and accuracy, two qualities Spurrier recognized upon his 1990 arrival to begin the greatest extended run in school history. Radio listeners are sure to appreciate Matthews’ football smarts and on-time delivery, too.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO