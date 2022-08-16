Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Bristol Press
Rockwell Park Summer Festival pulls record exhibitor booth numbers
BRISTOL – After a two-year break, the Rockwell Park Summer Festival returned Saturday to serve as a celebration of Bristol communities, and especially the West End, with record exhibitors filling the area. “It’s a lot of work and preparation and hoping that the weather cooperates, which it did,” said...
Bristol Press
Barbara 'Annie' Cousineau
Barbara “Annie” Cousineau, 79, of Bristol, beloved wife of 57 years to David Cousineau, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on Sept. 1, 1942 in Bristol to the late Raymond and Jennie (Murawski) Sitka. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and was a member of the first graduating class from Bristol Eastern High School.
Bristol Press
Former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew
BRISTOL – With a new name and expanded space, the former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew, looking to serve local hungry customers at 785 Terryville Ave. and beyond. The business held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with area economic and city leaders. Rise...
Bristol Press
Doris E. Krulicki
Doris E. Krulicki (nee Martin), 94, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Henry A. Krulicki passed away after a short illness on Aug. 17, 2022 at UCONN Medical Center in Farmington surrounded by her loving family. Born in Forestville on July 7, 1928, she was the daughter of Jenny Ashline and Howard Martin. Doris and Henry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2000.
Bristol Press
Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns
BRISTOL – The Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns for the fifth year to Muzzy Field on Aug. 25, offering children the chance to win back to school supplies. The Pencil Hunt, open for Pre-K to 8th grade students, will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Muzzy Field. Participants will be divided up by grade level to hunt for pencils spread across the field.
Bristol Press
Hospital for Special Care welcomes Sarah Hardy, PhD
NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has welcomed Sarah Hardy, PhD, to the Autism Team. “We are excited to have Dr. Hardy join the team as we continue to expand our continuum of autism services at the Hospital for Special Care,” said Hassan M. Minhas, MD, chief of autism services.
Bristol Press
Bristol police continues to look for quality canine officers
BRISTOL – In memory of the late Philip Vonella, a Bristol police commissioner, Unico member and Building Code Board of Appeals member, Operation Opioid will be returning as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to help in funding the Bristol Police Department’s continuing need for quality canine officers. Vonella’s daughter, Kristi...
Bristol Press
Bristol Board of Police Commissioners recognized service that went above and beyond
BRISTOL – The Bristol Board of Police Commissioners recognized service above and beyond the call of duty Tuesday with recognitions presented to a pair of area residents, a pair of officers for their investigative skills and a third officer for their implementation of a unique database. Johnny Cortez and...
Bristol Press
Christian Michael Baxley
Christian Michael Baxley, 50, resident of Bristol for nearly 25 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 9, 2022. Born in Amarillo, TX on Sept. 14, 1971, Christian was raised in Plano, Texas and spent several years living in Albuquerque, NM. He spent many years residing in Connecticut while he served as Vice President of Information Technology for Premier Response/American Customer Care.
Bristol Press
Southington man sentenced to prison for role in organized retail theft ring
SOUTHINGTON - A Southington man has been sentenced to probation for his role in an organized retail theft ring. Francisco Martorell, 41, was sentenced on Wednesday in New Britain Superior Court. The jail portion of his sentence was fully suspended – meaning he will not serve any time behind bars.
Bristol Press
A 13-year-old has been reported missing from Bristol
BRISTOL – A 13-year-old from Bristol has been reported missing. State police on Friday afternoon issued a Silver Alert for Hailey Fernandez. She has been missing since Thursday. The teenager has been described as Black/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 3 inches tall and...
Bristol Press
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash
EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
Bristol Press
Boy from Bristol has been missing since Tuesday, police say
BRISTOL -- Bristol police are looking for a missing boy. State police on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Nazier Oquendo, 14. He has been missing since Tuesday. The teen has been described as white/Hispanic, standing 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman accused of illegally discharging gun, shooting self
BRISTOL – A city woman faces felony and misdemeanor charges for firing a gun in May, shooting herself. Karenlynne Gatling, 22, of 20 Landry St., was arrested last week and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal discharge of a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
