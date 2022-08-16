BRISTOL – The Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns for the fifth year to Muzzy Field on Aug. 25, offering children the chance to win back to school supplies. The Pencil Hunt, open for Pre-K to 8th grade students, will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Muzzy Field. Participants will be divided up by grade level to hunt for pencils spread across the field.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO