Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty sheriff's deputy robbed at gunpoint in Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. - An off-duty Alameda County sheriff's deputy was robbed at gunpoint Friday at a shopping center in Dublin, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed. It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Hacienda Crossing Shopping Center. Alameda County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said the off-duty...
svvoice.com
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest 2 teens after Safeway employee shot to death
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a Safeway employee. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, of Utah and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were taken into custody following the June 5 death of Manuel Huizar Cornejo, killed in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, which is in the Willow Glen neighborhood.
SFist
SFPD Catches Catalytic Converter Thief In the Act, Lets Him Go, Then Gives Him Directions Home
In today’s SF installment of “Police Did Nothing,” police catch an alleged catalytic converter thief red-handed in the Richmond, learn he is on probation for property theft, then kindly dismiss him while giving him directions so he could get home. It’s been a local gripe for years...
Armed robbery of construction workers
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF man charged with killing his father and stepmother in their home
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - The family of a woman who was shot to death in her home, along with her husband, spoke up in San Francisco. Her loved ones said Yessenia Soto Hernandez was the glue that kept the family together. The couple was sleeping when the man's 23-year old...
What’s behind the increase in missing girls?
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing. If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
KTVU FOX 2
Juvenile hall counselor gets house arrest for repeatedly punching, slamming detained teen in head
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months of house arrest for repeatedly punching a detained teen in the head and slamming the boy's head against the floor, the district attorney's office said. Robert Medellin, 46, was convicted on June 1 of...
3 arrested in connection to San Bruno catalytic converter theft
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The […]
Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed
(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
Daily Beast
Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview
A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
news24-680.com
Orinda Man Charged With Felony Hit And Run After Pinole Bike Crash
Martinez, Calif. – An Orinda man faces a felony hit and run charge for his role in a crash that injured a bicyclist in Pinole. Today, Friday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for violating VC20001(b)(1).
Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
CA serial killer who admitted to 13 murders in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties dies in prison
Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he killed in a confessional booth, according to the Santa Cruz County district attorney's office.
VIDEO: San Jose bakery robbed, employees held at knifepoint
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police are looking for five suspects who robbed a bakery off Alum Rock Avenue early Wednesday morning. An owner at Peters’ Bakery told KRON4 that the robbers entered the shop around 1:30 a.m. The robbers held some of their employees at knifepoint as the staff was preparing food […]
fox5ny.com
San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Fox News
