KRON4 News

Two men injured after restaurant shooting in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – Two men have sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a restaurant Friday night, according to Union City Police. KRON ON is streaming news now The shooting occurred at Mexico Lindo restaurant at around 11:50 p.m. During the time of the shooting the restaurant was crowded, police said. The two […]
UNION CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Off-duty sheriff's deputy robbed at gunpoint in Dublin

DUBLIN, Calif. - An off-duty Alameda County sheriff's deputy was robbed at gunpoint Friday at a shopping center in Dublin, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed. It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Hacienda Crossing Shopping Center. Alameda County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said the off-duty...
DUBLIN, CA
svvoice.com

1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
SUNNYVALE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 teens after Safeway employee shot to death

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a Safeway employee. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, of Utah and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were taken into custody following the June 5 death of Manuel Huizar Cornejo, killed in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, which is in the Willow Glen neighborhood.
KRON4 News

Armed robbery of construction workers

PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) – Two construction workers were robbed while eating lunch in their construction van on Friday, according to Piedmont Police Department. KRON ON is streaming news now The armed robbery occurred at 12:55p.m. on Hillside Avenue. The two victims were approached by two males while they were sitting in their construction van eating […]
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

What’s behind the increase in missing girls?

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 12-year-old girl from Antioch has been found safe, according to Antioch police. She is just the latest young person reported missing.  If it seems like there has been an increase in reports of missing girls, an expert in the field says that it is not your imagination. There appears […]
KRON4 News

3 arrested in connection to San Bruno catalytic converter theft

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning, the San Bruno Police Department announced in a social media post. A 28-year-old Oakland man, 22-year-old Redwood City man and another 23-year-old man whose residence was not known were booked into San Mateo County Jail. The […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KRON4 News

Elderly Stockton woman kidnapped, taken to her home and robbed

(BCN) — A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded money from the […]
STOCKTON, CA
Daily Beast

Ex-Marine Accused of Livestreaming Double Murder Gives Wild Jailhouse Interview

A former Marine admitted in a wild jailhouse interview Thursday that he “emptied the clip” when he drunkenly gunned down his dad and stepmom in their bedroom last week. Irvin Hernandez Flores, 23, is accused of breaking into his dad’s San Francisco home last weekend and fatally shooting 47-year-old Jose Hernandez and his wife, 41-year-old Yesenia Soto, in their bedroom.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
news24-680.com

Orinda Man Charged With Felony Hit And Run After Pinole Bike Crash

Martinez, Calif. – An Orinda man faces a felony hit and run charge for his role in a crash that injured a bicyclist in Pinole. Today, Friday, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office filed one felony count of hit and run against 73-year-old Joseph Kish for violating VC20001(b)(1).
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
KRON4 News

CHP: 7 cars involved in San Jose collision

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the crash happened about two blocks south of Notre Dame High School. The collision […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: San Jose bakery robbed, employees held at knifepoint

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police are looking for five suspects who robbed a bakery off Alum Rock Avenue early Wednesday morning. An owner at Peters’ Bakery told KRON4 that the robbers entered the shop around 1:30 a.m. The robbers held some of their employees at knifepoint as the staff was preparing food […]
fox5ny.com

San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
