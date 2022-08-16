ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

2 El Paso Artists Take Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids

Two El Paso artists were invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create murals in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
UVALDE, TX
95.5 KLAQ

¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip

A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town

Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tents to Rents 2022: Anthony and Charlene

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series about residents of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope’s Camp Hope tent city and the 2022 Tents to Rents fundraising campaign. Anthony and Charlene both had children when they were younger, and they moved to Las Cruces earlier this...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Can Enjoy New Years Day At The Rockhouse

Ah yes... New Year's Day. A great excuse to gather with friends & family & party. Oh I'm not talking about the holiday. I'm talking about the band that ROCKS: New Years Day from Anaheim, California. Yes New Years is coming much earlier to El Paso: October 13th at The...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

El Paso Born Actor Makes Appearance in Netflix’s “The Sandman”

I recently started watching Netflix's newest show "The Sandman" which is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show stars Tom Surridge as Morpheus AKA Dream AKA Dream Lord AKA The King of Dreams AKA The Sandman (yeah, he goes by several names here). It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso

I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

