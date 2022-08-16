Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
A Humble Barber Will Help the Homeless In El Paso with Free Cuts
An El Paso man will be taking some time next week to help out the homeless in the El Paso community. Mr. OG Colorworks aka Oscar Garcia wants to help out the homeless and give them somewhat of a revamp. If you have never been homeless then you have no...
Rock Out With Bands You’ll Get To See Live In El Paso Soon
Every Sunday, 95.5 KLAQ brings you 2 hours of the latest national rock release & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland: The Q rocks 5-7pm with Q Connected. This week we're getting into the metal spirit with Las Cruces's own Cordova. A...
It’s Amazing What Beautiful Art You Can Find Around El Paso
El Paso artists are talented. No doubt about it. Anytime we see some truly amazing art around town, we HAVE to share it. Recently we've seen some amazing art made out of trash & some beautiful murals as tributes to the Uvalde shooting. Well we have some more art to...
George Lopez Returning to the El Paso Area, Bringing OMG Hi! Tour to the Pan Am in November
George Lopez is returning to the El Paso-area and bringing the laughs to Las Cruces this fall. The Grammy-nominated comedian and actor is on the road performing his OMG Hi! Comedy Tour and will be making a stop at the Pan American Center in November. Date and ticket info below.
Famed Artist Bordalo II Works On 64 Ft Mural In Downtown El Paso
Famous Portuguese artist Bordalo II begins work on 64 foot mural in downtown El Paso. Early this week, Bordalo II (pronounced Bordalo Segundo) arrived in El Paso with his team and immediately got to work on the giant mural installation at the One San Jacinto Plaza building. The world-renowned Portuguese...
2 El Paso Artists Take Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids
Two El Paso artists were invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create murals in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
¡Órale! Charlie Clark Pays For Customers Meals At Amar Restaurant & Leaves $2,000 Tip
A few lucky customers at Amar Restaurant in west El Paso got a pleasant surprise in the form of a free meal this past Monday. In a video shared on FitFam of El Paso, customers and employees at Amar Restaurant can be seen cheering and celebrating after finding out that Mr. Charlie Clark of Charlie Clark Nissan, had picked up the tab for every customer AND he even paid for the employees meals as well.
The Largest & Coolest 3-Story Go-Kart Attraction Is Here In Texas
For those who love to ride go-karts, there is a place to enjoy a unique track in Texas. We know of the places to ride go-karts in El Paso but aren't built the way one track is in Texas. When you or your kids want to ride go-karts in El...
El Paso Speaks: Who & Where Are the Best Bartenders In Town
Being a bartender can be a very stressful job; having to deal with many customers at once while having to juggle many orders at once. With the football season & holidays coming up, things are bound to get a little tougher. But there are people who truly appreciate the hard work that goes into being a bartender.
Fill ‘er Up, El Paso! 7-Eleven Announces Return This Month of Bring Your Own Cup Slurpee Day
Slurpee lovers mark your calendars. 7-11 is bringing back Bring Your Own Cup Day at the end of this month. Pitchers, fish bowls, the container you use to carry out Menudo on Sundays -- as long as it meets a few requirements you can get your giant-sized brain freeze on in almost anything.
El Paso’s Forecast for Today Is a 100% Chance of Spooky Movies
There are some El Paso people who love the rainy weather. While others don't enjoy the rain so much and only to a certain extent. If you're wondering about my opinion well I love it when it rains. But I only love the rain when I don't have to be out driving in it.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Tents to Rents 2022: Anthony and Charlene
Editor’s note: This is the second in a series about residents of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope’s Camp Hope tent city and the 2022 Tents to Rents fundraising campaign. Anthony and Charlene both had children when they were younger, and they moved to Las Cruces earlier this...
El Paso Can Enjoy New Years Day At The Rockhouse
Ah yes... New Year's Day. A great excuse to gather with friends & family & party. Oh I'm not talking about the holiday. I'm talking about the band that ROCKS: New Years Day from Anaheim, California. Yes New Years is coming much earlier to El Paso: October 13th at The...
The Number 1 Horror Movie On Netflix Was Produced By El Pasoan
This weekend the horror movie that everyone has been clamoring about, Day Shift, was released onto Netflix. The movie stars Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter in LA & he pairs up with Snoop Dogg to aid him throughout the film. To say it was a success... well that's putting...
El Paso Born Actor Makes Appearance in Netflix’s “The Sandman”
I recently started watching Netflix's newest show "The Sandman" which is based on the comic book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. The show stars Tom Surridge as Morpheus AKA Dream AKA Dream Lord AKA The King of Dreams AKA The Sandman (yeah, he goes by several names here). It also stars Boyd Holbrook, Gwendoline Christie, and Patton Oswalt in supporting roles.
El Paso Artist Duo, Los Dos, In The Running For $10,000 Jarritos Grant
Everyone’s favorite Mexican soda, Jarritos, is hoping to spread the love to artists and creatives whose work impacts communities across the nation by awarding five artists with a $10,000 grant and an El Paso artist duo is in the running for the grant. El Paso artist duo, Los Dos,...
Why More Bands Need To Record Live Albums Here In El Paso
I've been to so many concerts in my life, it's hard to count every single one of them. But what I CAN say is that every time I've ever been to the County Coliseum, the Abraham Chavez Theater, or the Don Haskins Center, the bands that perform always sound great. The acoustics always sound good & the crowds... the crowds are phenomenal.
KFOX 14
Has the work ethic retired along with El Paso cobblers?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — One of El Paso's handful of remaining cobblers is retiring. He's been fixing shoes for El Pasoans since he was 8 years old. KFOX14 Anchor Erika Castillo met him in June as he was ready to close up shop on his little shoe repair space on Mesa across from what was once The Popular department store.
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
Some El Paso Regulars Terribly Sad About Erin’s Patio Bar Closing
There is a place some of us enjoyed gathering with friends for some good times. El Pasoans who wanted a fun place for some fun games, karaoke, drink specials, and the friendliest staff, went to Erin's Patio Bar. This past Saturday Erin's Patio Bar shared a heartbreaking announcement we're familiar...
