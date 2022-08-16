Read full article on original website
10 Things That Shock Folks During Their First Year in Iowa
I've lived in the Midwest my whole life. I've bounced around thanks to my career, but I've never left the region. I've also had a couple of stints here in the Hawkeye State. One thing I've been able to do in my job is bring new people to the state for work.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
What’s Next For The Iowa State Fair Queen?
It’s that time of year again when everyone is scrambling to get ready for back to school and for some people, like one Iowa queen, back to school means there is no time for a break. Mary Ann Fox of northern Iowa is this year’s Iowa State Fair Queen,...
Iowa Little League Team Takes On The Little League World Series Today
It's been one heck of a run for the Little League team from various parts of Southeast, Iowa. After beating Missouri last week they now get to represent the state of Iowa in the little league World Series. There are only 20 teams worldwide who get the opportunity to take...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Did You Catch the Full Moon at the Iowa State Fair?
The Iowa State Fair can truly be a wild experience! You've got deep fried food on a stick, thrilling rides, big name concerts, and apparently this year...something just a bit out of the ordinary. Someone captured the ultimate strange and straight up confusing sight at the fairgrounds one evening. There...
Iowa State Fair Crowd Braves Downpour Just to See Music Icon
Thousands of Iowans flocked to Des Moines on Monday, August 15th for a once in lifetime performance from inarguably one of the biggest artists of the 20th century. Droves of people in ponchos filled the Iowa State Fair Grandstand for the fifth concert event of the fair. One of the most highly anticipated acts of the 10 day Iowa summer tradition was seven time Grammy Award winners.
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Iowa Made the 2022 List of the Best States to Live In
We may not be the best state to live in, but we still did pretty well!. The website WalletHub recently released their annual list of the best states to live in, which ranks all 50 states on "52 key indicators of livability." Some of the factors that WalletHub looked at include housing affordability, cost of living, unemployment rates, high school graduation rates, life expectancy, violent crime rates, traffic congestion, and weather patterns. Based on the 52 different indicators, Iowa ranked 16th on the list! Here is Iowa's breakdown in all five main categories:
The Northern Lights May Be Visible From Iowa This Week
Experts are saying that there is at least a chance that the Northern Lights just might be visible from the state of Iowa this week. What an amazing sight it would be!. According to OurQuadCities.com, our sun has produced what are called coronal mass ejections, or CMEs. They are currently headed towards Earth as we speak. In fact, a G3 geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for later this week. The storm was initially predicted to be a G2 in strength. But since it has been upgraded to a G3, there is a chance that the Northern Lights will be visible as far south as Iowa. Check out the map from the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.
Iowa State Fair Staple Event Breaks Another Record
Another record has been broken at the Iowa State Fair. Each year, The Iowa Beef Industry Council, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Office of the Governor of Iowa team up to help the community by hosting its annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show. This special steer show is held...
Fairgoers Get Their First Cow Experiences At Iowa State Fair
Iowa is a leader when it comes to agriculture, but believe it or not, there are some people here that have never seen a cow in person. Each day thousands of people make their way across the Iowa State Fair where they are able to get a glimpse into our state’s agricultural environment. As people make their way through the Cattle Barn, they are greeted with the opportunity to milk a cow the old fashion way.
4 Months Down: Northeast Iowa State FFA Officer Shares Highlights
It’s been four months since Ryan Wolf embarked on his State Officer journey with Iowa FFA as the NE Vice President. When he embarked on his journey, he says, he didn’t quite know what he signed up for. From leadership training to traveling, to help with state contests,...
Iowans Are the Most Midwestern According to Science
Real people, with real jobs are spending a whole lot of time trying to figure out the answer to this vague yet seemingly simple question. Okay...there's a relatively easy way to find out the real answer, and that is by just straight up Googling "what is the Midwest?" According to...
Bucking the Trend? How Iowa Gas Prices Compare to National Average
Stop me if you've heard this one, you pull up to a gas pump in eastern Iowa...you smile when you see it's under $4, and you say to yourself, "hey, that's pretty cheap!" But then you remember, "no it's not. I was paying 2-something last year! BOO" Well, you're right...
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
‘OMG’ These Ribs Smoked the Competition At The Iowa State Fair
Iowans do love their traditions and competition, so when it comes to State Fair season, there are so many different opportunities for Iowans to show off. One tradition that has been a must-see at the Iowa State Fair for 58 years is the Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout. Each year, wood-fired flames stretch along the Iowa State Fair’s Grand Concourse as backyard cooks showcase their best dishes.
Fayette County Native Crowned Iowa Dairy Princess
As the Iowa State Fair was getting its last-minute preparations done before opening its doors on Thursday, women from all over the state were in Des Moines vying for the title of the 69th Iowa Dairy Princess. Among the contestants was 19-year-old Naomi Scott of Westgate. Naomi grew up in...
Iowans Shouldn’t Give Up On Monarch Butterflies Yet
Iowa is a top crop-producing state and in order to maintain that dominance in the industry, we need pollinators. But lately, people have noticed, or haven’t noticed, as many pollinators fluttering around outside. And this isn’t new. Jason Johnson with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service says that...
