CNET

Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now

Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

GameSir X3 hands-on: Big on cooling and big on price

Side-by-side controllers that you can slap your phone into have been all the rage ever since Gamevice made waves with its iOS controllers for iPhones and iPads back in the 2010s. Soon after that, Gamevice partnered with Razer to create and launch the Razer Kishi, which now offers a successful follow-up that looks a heck of a lot like the Backbone, another iOS-specific side-by-side controller (coming to Android this winter).
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today

If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug

Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

