CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
GameSir X3 hands-on: Big on cooling and big on price
Side-by-side controllers that you can slap your phone into have been all the rage ever since Gamevice made waves with its iOS controllers for iPhones and iPads back in the 2010s. Soon after that, Gamevice partnered with Razer to create and launch the Razer Kishi, which now offers a successful follow-up that looks a heck of a lot like the Backbone, another iOS-specific side-by-side controller (coming to Android this winter).
I’m a Walmart insider – the secret code employees won’t tell you that will show you if you’re really getting a good deal
STORES like Walmart and Costco are known for having some decent bargains, but there's a way to find out exactly how good. Experts have revealed the handy pricing hack that allows you to find out if a product is due for a markdown. According to the experts at Tip Hero,...
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
ZDNet
Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
ZDNet
Can someone tell if I block their number?
Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
Rare half dollar sells for $4,126 online – how to spot the valuable piece in your spare change
YOU’LL want to check your pocket change for half dollars after one sold for thousands online. Since 1794, the US mint has been striking the 50-cent denomination. The government agency has produced designs from the Walking Liberty to the John F Kennedy half dollar. Finding a key date or...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage
Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
I quit my job to buy and resell used books on Amazon. Now, I use my 6-figure income to travel the world.
Bryn Wright ships books to Amazon warehouses, where they stay until someone buys them. The money and freedom let her quit a restaurant job to travel.
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
You should probably update your Apple devices right now
Apple is directing users of most of its devices to update their software after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems that it says "may have been actively exploited."
Walmart Just Made A Huge Announcement About Streaming—Amazon Is Going To Be So Mad!
Walmart+ may be giving Amazon Prime a run for its money with their latest membership perk. The corporation announced on Monday that they’ve added a streaming service to the mix: Walmart+ memberships will now include Paramount+ at no additional...
iOS update: Apple releases urgent new versions of iPhone, Mac and iPad operating system to fix security bug
Owners of iPhones, Macs and iPads have been urged to update their devices as soon as possible, after Apple released a new security update.The three operating system updates – iPad and iOS 15.6.1, and macOS 12.5.1 – fix a pair of major bugs that could allow hackers into a system.What’s more, Apple says the vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited”, meaning that any devices that have not been updated could be running the risk of attack.The three updates all fix the pair of bugs, both of which could be used by hackers. Both allow hackers to run code without permission,...
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
I’m a money expert – the side hustle that pays $60 per hour every time with just your phone or laptop, how it works
EVERYONE is looking for a side hustle to make extra cash as prices for everything continue to rise. Of course, they're all hoping to find something quick and easy they can do on their own time. Being able to do it from home is an even better option for those...
How to delete messages from Messenger app
Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
Android Police
