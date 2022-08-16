A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license. Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.

2 DAYS AGO