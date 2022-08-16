Read full article on original website
WATCH: Florida man runs cars off road, plows through fences during police chase
Dash camera footage released by the Ocala Police Department shows a man driving a stolen car recklessly as police followed close behind, trying to get him to stop.
WCJB
Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
ocala-news.com
Sinkhole on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue closes northbound lanes
A sinkhole opened up in northwest Ocala on Saturday, and the northbound lanes on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, from NW 12th Street to the 1400 block, are temporarily closed for repairs. State officials have been notified, and crew members from the City of Ocala Public Works Department are...
WCJB
Marion County deputies searching for armed carjacking suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for an armed carjacker. Deputies say that a mother and her teenage son went to the Pizza Hut on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. After the woman entered the store, the individual in security pictures pulled a gun and...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
click orlando
Lake County deputies make arrest in connection to attempted armed robbery of internet café
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies made an arrest Friday in connection to an attempted armed robbery of an internet café that left a security guard hurt. Deputies responded to Hot Spot in Dona Vista around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They learned...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
ocala-news.com
MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency
An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman involved in hit-and-run charged with DUI after Carrabba’s wine dinner
A 72-year-old Leesburg woman coming home from a wine dinner in Clermont was arrested Tuesday night after she reportedly ran a red light, struck another vehicle and left the scene. Law enforcement caught up with Lynn Virginia Crane, of 5309 Cornwall Court, after she stopped on U.S. Hwy. 27 because...
villages-news.com
Woman not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license
A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license. Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen vehicle arrested after leading police, deputies on lengthy chase
A 35-year-old Belleview man driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after he led multiple police officers and deputies on a lengthy chase. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 8:30 a.m., an Ocala Police Department officer responded to a residence in northeast Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim told the officer that their blue Mazda car had been left unlocked with the keys inside while the victim visited a friend.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for raping woman in homeless camp while his baby was nearby in a stroller
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – William Ronald J. Gibbons, 46, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted sexual assault, aggravated battery, robbery, obstructing justice, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The victim told a Gainesville Police Department officer that she lives in a homeless camp near the...
WCJB
Four Levy County first responders are recovering after being exposed to fentanyl
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was suffering from an overdose at a home just outside of Bronson on Wednesday night. Law enforcement and EMS responded and while treating the patient two deputies and two EMS personnel started to show symptoms of fentanyl exposure. “The deputy that was initially exposed...
mycbs4.com
Tractor-trailer goes up in flames on U.S. Hwy 301
Bradford County Fire Rescue (BCFR) responded to a tractor-trailer fire yesterday, Aug. 17th, in the area of NW 251st St on U.S. Hwy 301. BCFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from both the truck and the trailer. Crews determined the trailer only contained...
WESH
Security guard injured in Lake County shooting at gaming business
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Lake County are asking for help as they investigate a shooting at an internet gaming establishment on Highway 19 near Umatilla, a shooting that put an armed security guard in the hospital. "Someone’s shot," a 911 caller said. A worker at Hot...
WCJB
More nurses join in lawsuit against Marion County hospital after active shooter exercise gets too real
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More nurses are filing suit against AdventHealth Ocala following a frightening training exercise. Chelsea Barker, Danika Bueno, and Alisa Coffey say they were part of the training last November at AdventHealth Timber Ridge when a man with a gun burst into the room. They say the...
WCJB
Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
ocala-news.com
Man charged with attempted murder after being accused of stabbing girlfriend at Gainesville Wawa
A 36-year-old man was charged with attempted second degree murder after he was accused of stabbing his girlfriend at a Wawa in Gainesville. On Thursday, shortly before 4 a.m., Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Wawa located on Archer Road in reference to a stabbing incident.
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
WESH
81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies
CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
