ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Sinkhole opens in Ocala causing road closure

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police officials are warning about a sinkhole that has opened on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Crews are working to repair it so the northbound lanes are closed from the 1400 block to NW 12th St. The state has been notified about the sinkhole.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sinkhole on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue closes northbound lanes

A sinkhole opened up in northwest Ocala on Saturday, and the northbound lanes on NW Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, from NW 12th Street to the 1400 block, are temporarily closed for repairs. State officials have been notified, and crew members from the City of Ocala Public Works Department are...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Jeep#Sw 154th St Road
WCJB

Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
MARION COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO off-duty deputy helps citizen experiencing medical emergency

An off-duty Marion County Sheriff’s Office employee was in the right place at the right time to help save a local resident who was experiencing a medical emergency. Last month, off-duty Detention Deputy Jordon Ortega was at Boulevard Billiards, which is located at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala, when he became aware of a male citizen who was having a medical emergency. He quickly sprang into action and began performing CPR on the man.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman not wearing seatbelt arrested after caught driving on suspended license

A woman who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested after she was caught driving on a suspended license. Temperance Diane Porter, 29, of Ocala, was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Walker Road when she was pulled over for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated the traffic stop discovered that Porter’s license has been suspended indefinitely for failure to pay a traffic fine. She has two previous convictions in Sumter County for driving while license suspended.
ocala-news.com

Man driving stolen vehicle arrested after leading police, deputies on lengthy chase

A 35-year-old Belleview man driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after he led multiple police officers and deputies on a lengthy chase. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 8:30 a.m., an Ocala Police Department officer responded to a residence in northeast Ocala in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim told the officer that their blue Mazda car had been left unlocked with the keys inside while the victim visited a friend.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Tractor-trailer goes up in flames on U.S. Hwy 301

Bradford County Fire Rescue (BCFR) responded to a tractor-trailer fire yesterday, Aug. 17th, in the area of NW 251st St on U.S. Hwy 301. BCFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from both the truck and the trailer. Crews determined the trailer only contained...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Chiefland man arrested in largest meth bust in county history

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of distributing narcotics to the tri-county area. Sheriff’s deputies say they began investigating James Norris, 52, nearly a year ago after receiving reports he was selling drugs from his home south of Chiefland. Sources informed...
CHIEFLAND, FL
WESH

81-year-old man shot by Clermont police dies

CLERMONT, Fla. — Clermont police said an81-year-old man accused of shooting at medics died Saturday from a gunshot wound he suffered on Aug. 5 when police returned fire. The man was identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. His family was notified and a complete medical examiner's report is...
CLERMONT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy