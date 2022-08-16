Read full article on original website
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
8-year-old boy seriously injured in hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts
YARMOUTH, Mass. — An 8-year-old boy is at a Boston hospital after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, according to police. Police in the Cape Cod town said the crash happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. Saturday on Higgins Crowell...
Boston teen's mural pays tribute to King Tut in South End
BOSTON — A new art display is coming to life outside the "Beyond King Tut" exhibit in Boston's South End. “He would never would have imagined that across this random ocean, someplace so far away, that a bunch of teenagers would be painting his likeness,” said Bobby Zabin.
Man sought in connection with violent assault in Manchester, New Hampshire, police say
Police in New Hampshire said they are searching for a man wanted in connection with a violent assault in Manchester’s south end early Thursday morning. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted on a first-degree assault charge. Police said Fortier is considered to be dangerous and has mental health issues. He...
Former Massachusetts State Police trooper indicted in connection with fatal crash
BOSTON — Members of a grand jury have indicted a former Massachusetts State Police trooper in connection with a fatal crash that occurred shortly after he graduated from the academy in 2021. Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, now faces a charge of motor vehicle homicide by operating under the...
A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
Man sought after attack in Manchester, New Hampshire, taken into custody, police say
A man sought in connection with a violent assault in Manchester has been arrested, police said Friday. Police had been looking for Drew Fortier, 26, after an attack was reported early Thursday morning. Investigators have not released much information about the attack, but they said Fortier knew the victim, who...
Wednesday, August 24: Afternoon Escapes
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Find yourself with some free time on your hands? Chronicle can help you fill it! If you’re the adventurous sort, Erika Tarantal’s afternoon escape has her “climbing the walls” in South Boston. In a museum kind of mood? Anthony Everett is bouncing between the Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Science. Shayna Seymour opts for some relaxation on rooftops in Cambridge and Boston, while Nicole Estaphan spends her lunch break at a Brazilian steakhouse.
Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrence double shooting
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police have arrested a man in connection to Friday morning's double shooting on Manchester Street. Carmelo Baez, 44, is accused of opening fire in the Manchester Street and May Street area, police said. Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated on scene...
'Series of gunshots' heard at baseball field, at least two victims reported
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Officers are investigating after a "series of gunshots" were reported near a baseball field in Cambridge, the city's police department said. The gunshots were reported in the area of Hoyt Field around 10:30 p.m. "Preliminary information indicates there are at least two known victims. One of...
Homicide investigation under way after man found shot outside Quincy, Massachusetts apartment complex
QUINCY, Mass. — A man found suffering from gunshot wounds outside an apartment building in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Thursday has died, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. Quincy police officers were called at 12:40 a.m. to 5 Crown Drive, where they found a man suffering from obvious gunshot...
'You could feel whole house shaking': House explodes in Hampstead, New Hampshire
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A father and son said they feel lucky to be alive after an explosion destroyed their Hampstead home Friday morning. The blast was so powerful it knocked down all the home's walls and sent the garage door flying into the street. Homeowner Nathan Close's son said...
Artist Todd Gieg continues work on his diorama to recreate the long-gone railroad from Lynn to East Boston
Todd Gieg has been working since 2010 on a huge diorama depicting a former railroad that ran from Lynn, MA to East Boston. Part of the project is on public display at the Lynn Museum. Gieg is still at work on finishing the rest of the diorama.
The Photo Angel is on a mission to reunite lost photos to family members and Jake Garcia is hiding his paintings...on purpose
Kate Kelley, a special ed teacher in Attleboro, Massachusetts is also known as the “Photo Angel.” She finds antique photos in antique stores and flea markets, tracks down any possible relatives connected with it, and sends them the photo. Jake Garcia is a Boston nursing student and painter,...
Go inside Roxbury food company feeding Boston Public Schools students
BOSTON — A company started in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in 1994 is now in charge of feeding thousands of Boston Public School children when classes start next month. Since it was founded, City Fresh Foods has grown but remained a mainstay in the neighborhood. “Our menus are a big...
Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
Considering Bluebikes during MBTA Orange Line shutdown? Here's what you need to know
BOSTON — An estimated 40,000 cyclists ride around Greater Boston and many more could jump on two wheels because of the extreme disruption expected during the30-day Orange Line shutdown. Boston is offering free Bluebikes rides during the shutdown and bicycle shops say they've been receiving an increased number of...
Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup
GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
Reviving Davoll’s General Store in Dartmouth, Massachusetts and rescuing donkeys in need at Peace for Ponies
Davoll’s General Store in Dartmouth, MA, is a 200-year-old store that was renovated and re-opened in 2021 by locals Ben and Will Shattuck. Peace for Ponies is an animal rescue in Wareham, MA, begun by Kendra Bond. Today, it focuses on saving a small number of vulnerable donkeys, nursing them back to health, and arranging for their adoption.
National Guard activated to help fight Briarwood Fire burning in Rockport, Massachusetts
ROCKPORT, Mass. — Thirty members of the Massachusetts National Guard were activated Thursday to assist in the fight against a brush fire that has been smoldering for about a month. The ongoing Briarwood Fire in the town of Rockport has affected a 19-acre area. Gov. Charlie Baker activated the...
