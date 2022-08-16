ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Boston teen's mural pays tribute to King Tut in South End

BOSTON — A new art display is coming to life outside the "Beyond King Tut" exhibit in Boston's South End. “He would never would have imagined that across this random ocean, someplace so far away, that a bunch of teenagers would be painting his likeness,” said Bobby Zabin.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
California State
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
WCVB

A beloved boulder in Fitchburg, Massachusetts has an intriguing history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Rollstone Boulder/Fitchburg, Mass.: You’ll find the enormous stone, a 25,000 year-old glacial erratic, at one end of the city’s common. It has the distinction of being the only large, glacial erratic that has been physically moved by people to a new location. It was literally blown up in 1929 to make it possible for the city to move it. Best way to find out more? Take a “Rock Walk.” Details here: http://www.boulderartgallery.com/
FITCHBURG, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, August 24: Afternoon Escapes

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Find yourself with some free time on your hands? Chronicle can help you fill it! If you’re the adventurous sort, Erika Tarantal’s afternoon escape has her “climbing the walls” in South Boston. In a museum kind of mood? Anthony Everett is bouncing between the Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of Science. Shayna Seymour opts for some relaxation on rooftops in Cambridge and Boston, while Nicole Estaphan spends her lunch break at a Brazilian steakhouse.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Special Victims Division#Hotline
WCVB

Suspect arrested in connection with Lawrence double shooting

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Lawrence police have arrested a man in connection to Friday morning's double shooting on Manchester Street. Carmelo Baez, 44, is accused of opening fire in the Manchester Street and May Street area, police said. Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were treated on scene...
LAWRENCE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Go inside Roxbury food company feeding Boston Public Schools students

BOSTON — A company started in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in 1994 is now in charge of feeding thousands of Boston Public School children when classes start next month. Since it was founded, City Fresh Foods has grown but remained a mainstay in the neighborhood. “Our menus are a big...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Large fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Somerville's Assembly Row

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze that broke out at a coffee shop in the Massachusetts city. The Somerville Firefighters Local 76 union posted on Facebook shortly after 1:55 p.m. that crews responded to a fire at the Caffè Nero in Assembly Row.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WCVB

Grafton, Massachusetts, police help skunk with head stuck in cup

GRAFTON, Mass. — Grafton, Massachusetts, police helped a skunk that was found with its snout stuck in a cup. The distressed animal was spotted on Pleasant Street early Thursday morning walking in circles, trying to shake a container from its head. Officers threw a disposable blanket over the animal...
GRAFTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy