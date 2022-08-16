Read full article on original website
The Trials review – a teenage jury call their climate-ruining elders to account
The Trials is fuelled by more than one mission. The centre of Dawn King’s new play is a debate about the climate crisis: when a window is opened on to Georgia Lowe’s sweatily crammed set, gusts of sepia smoke belch in; the world outside is bilious. Yet it goes beyond this to look at intergenerational acrimony and at what counts as justice. As important, Natalie Abrahami’s production aims to open up the idea of who appears on stage and, so, of who owns the default gaze in a theatre. More than half the cast are teenagers making their professional debuts.
New West End theatre @sohoplace opens with this charming bio-play about the irrepressible Neil Baldwin
After a lot of hype, the West End’s first new theatre in 50 years opens with a slightly unexpected piece of programming. ‘Marvellous’ is an adaptation of the memoir of the same name by Neil Baldwin, an unusual and well-liked figure whose life story isn’t easy to encompass, but involved overcoming learning disabilities to get involved in such endeavours as working unpaid as a greeter at Keele University and serving as the kit-man for Stoke City FC. Toby Jones played him in a 2014 film adaptation, which is itself wrapped into the story in this stage version by Baldwin himself and director Theresa Heskins.
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
A massive pasta festival is coming to London this weekend
Craft beer festivals. Hot sauce festivals. Chocolate festivals. Eel Week (maybe). We love a quirky food and drink-themed blowout here in London. But until now, we’ve been deprived of one very crucial food-themed celebration: a pasta festival. But now Italian heavyweight Emilia’s Crafted Pasta has taken on the mighty...
Next James Bond is set to be younger and taller than previous actors
The next James Bond is set to be a younger actor who will stick around for at least three films. The report came from Hollywood insider Ross King during a recent appearance on ITV’s breakfast show, Lorraine. ‘The latest rumour – and in some ways, part of this is...
TV stalwart Josephine Tewson who starred in Keeping Up Appearances and Last Of The Summer Wine and was married to Leonard Rossiter has died aged 91
Josephine Tewson, who was the former wife of Leonard Rossiter and known for her acclaimed sitcoms, has died aged 91. BBC audiences will fondly remember the 'comedy great' mostly as Elizabeth Warden, reluctant confidant of snob Hyacinth Bucket in Keeping up Appearance and as Miss Davenport in the Last of the Summer Wine but Tewson had a career from the 1950s onwards on screen and stage.
Everything you need to know about ‘Enola Holmes 2’
Netflix have confirmed details for the sequel to 2020’s surprise hit whodunnit, Enola Holmes. One of her first major appearances outside of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown took on the role of Enola Holmes, young sister of the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. Based on ‘The Enola Holmes Mysteries’ book...
Why Stoke Newington flooded so badly yesterday
Yesterday, after a week of immense heat, Stoke Newington saw some unreal scenes after torrential rainfall caused flash flooding. Chaos ensued as water gushed on to roads, pavements and parks, flooding local shops, pubs and homes. Yesterday the Met Office put out an amber weather warning across London and parts...
APY Art Centre
Following the successful launch of APY Galleries in Sydney and Adelaide, an APY gallery has made its way to Docklands. The art centre represents early-career artists of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, Coober Pedy and Adelaide. The APYACC is a group of 11 Indigenous-owned and governed social enterprises that...
Laura Whitmore corrected by Saturday Kitchen guest after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha
Laura Whitmore was corrected on Saturday Kitchen after poking fun at Love Island star Tasha.The host of the ITV2 reality series appeared on the cookery show this weekend (20 August) when she playfully alerted wine expert Helen McGinn to what she believed to have been a blunder made by the contestant on this year’s series.After speaking about her love of rosé, Whitmore said: “Also, Tasha on Love Island this year, she thought rosé wine was red white and white wine mixed together,” sarcastically adding: “Which is apparently not how you make it.”McGinn replied: “Well, I have to say...
You might soon be able to get from Essex to London by Uber Boat
East east east Londoners (okay, Essex-ers), rejoice! You might be getting a new route into London, and this one’s down the mighty river Thames. There are plans to launch a new Uber Boat journey that zips down the waterways from Tilbury and Gravesend right into central London. There’s currently...
