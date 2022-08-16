New tropical wave being monitored in the Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring another tropical disturbance as we move closer to the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

There is the possibility that regardless of the wave developing into a named storm that we can still see its impacts here in the Rio Grande Valley.

At the time of writing this article the NHC has given this disturbance a 20% chance of forming into at least a tropical depression over the next five days. If that happens then it will be given the name Danielle.

Formation would be expected to occur in an area between the state of Veracruz in Mexico all the way to the southern end Texas.

The conditions for a tropical system to strengthen in this area are expected to increase through the rest of the week.

Based on this path and some model data that we do have, the impacts of this wave are expected to be seen here in the Valley by this upcoming weekend.

This is an ongoing development and the Valley Storm Team is continuing to monitor the situation.

You can download our Valley Storm Team app in the Apple App Store or Google Play .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.