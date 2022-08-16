ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

1470 WFNT

Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI

Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
FLUSHING, MI
townandtourist.com

20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)

If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years

There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan

COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown

FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
100.5 The River

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

