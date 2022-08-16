Read full article on original website
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Own a 30 Acre Nursery and Home for Under $900K in Flushing, MI
Here's your chance to own a great business in Flushing, Michigan. If you are looking for a business deal with all the trimmings, this one is it. Purkey's Nursery in Flushing, MI is on sale now and comes with everything you need to take over the business. The sellers of this nursery, which sits on 30 acres of land, will even train the new owners.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)
If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
wrif.com
Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years
There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how Parvo-like illness is affecting young dogs in Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – The state of Michigan Friday night warns pet owners about a mysterious illness affecting young dogs. The warning came after dozens of dogs got sick at a shelter up north, with 20 of them dying. The reports of sick dogs are out of Otsego County,...
Check Out Some of West Michigan’s Best Viewing Spots for Fall Foliage
The second I feel that cool crisp breeze blow through the air as summer starts to wind down, I’m ready to sip pumpkin spice lattes, pick apples, and enjoy the crunch of fall leaves. One of the best parts of fall in West Michigan is the beautiful evolution of...
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
WNEM
Once near extinct fish is re-introduced to local rivers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Local officials re-introduced a once near extinct fish into several local rivers. They introduced more than 100 lake sturgeon into the Cass, Flint, Shiawassee, and Tittabawassee rivers. Lake sturgeon, once facing extinction, can be quite the catch for fishing fanatics. They can grow up to seven...
West Michigan Is Craving Italian Beef Sandwiches Thanks To Hulu’s “The Bear”
Streaming services like Netflix can help drive interest and demand for a product. A great example is The Queens Gambit. The show takes place in a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction. After that...
Yes, a Midwest Woman Really Did Get Whizzed on by a Squirrel
And you thought you were having a bad day. A new video is proof that a Midwest woman really did get whizzed on by a very impolite squirrel. Someone is gonna have a story to tell for years. This happened recently in Saginaw, Michigan. I'll let the lady tell her own story cause it's better than anything I could make up:
Shops on Saginaw closing as future of Dryden Building in downtown Flint unknown
FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
