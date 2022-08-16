ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WTAJ

Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam. In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa Department of Education visits Bedford County Technical Center

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The PA Department of Education visited the Bedford County Technical Center to welcome students during their orientation. On Thursday, August 18 the department met with students and the school to celebrate the investments made into Pennsylvania’s schools through Governor Tom Wolf’s final enacted budget. Continuing his commitment to creating multiple […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

E. coli outbreak reaches Pennsylvania, 2 affected

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – As of Friday, 37 people have been infected with E. coli. This has spanned 4 states. A specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but many sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick. Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa State Police charge trooper with DUI

YORK, Pa (WTAJ) – A state trooper has been charged with a DUI after he was found driving under the influence during his shift. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against York County trooper, Joshua M. Ravel on Thursday, Aug. 18. Ravel was assigned to Troop J and found to be under the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
