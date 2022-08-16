Read full article on original website
Area Superintendents Address Chamber Luncheon
Two local superintendents addressed a joint luncheon of the Brownwood Area and Early Chambers of Commerce today. First to speak was Early ISD Superintendent Dr. Dewayne Wilkins. Wilkins spoke of the recent “A” rating from the Texas Education Agency that was received by the Early ISD. He said that was...
Registration for 2023 Brown County Youth Fair Queen open through September 11
Registration is open for the 2023 Miss Brown County Fair Association contest, and the 2023 Queen can earn up to $8500 in scholarships PLUS additional money from membership sales. This contest is open to 9th to 12th graders who are active in FFA, 4H, and FCCLA. Those wishing to participate...
BISD Board of Trustees special meeting Aug. 25
A Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Brownwood Independent School District will be held August 25, 2022, beginning at 12:30 PM at BISD Central Support Center, 2707 Southside Dr., Brownwood, TX 76801. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken...
New member sworn in as volunteer with CASA in the Heart of Texas
The Honorable Judge Mike Smith officially swore in Vivian Wolf as a new CASA volunteer Advocate at the Brown County Courthouse on August 18, 2022. Vivian is no stranger to CASA and being a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was part of CASA years ago in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Once she moved back to Brown County she wanted to reconnect with CASA and donate her time to help children. Vivian finished all of her in class training, court observation and independent studies to qualify as a CASA. She was so excited to be a CASA, she accepted a case her first day.
Early Town Center Project lake construction bid goes to Mobley Construction
EARLY – During Friday’s special called meeting, the Early City Council approved awarding a bid to Mobley Construction, LLC at a cost of $396,363 for the construction of the Early Town Center Project lake. “We received five bids and there was quite a lot of difference between low...
Brown County Humane Society announces “Clear the Shelter” day on Aug. 27th
The Brown County Humane Society dba The Corrine T. Smith Animal Center is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelter” campaign on Saturday August 27, 2022 from 9am-4pm at the animal shelter located at 3016 Milam Dr. in Brownwood. All Pet adoptions & pet microchipping is FREE during...
Back to School safety tips for motorists and kids
With the pandemic still on everyone’s mind, school has started back up and most children are attending in-person classes. Extra care needs to be taken by motorists now sharing the roads with school buses, children walking or on bicycles, and even lots of new teen drivers taking their first car trip to school.
119 positive COVID results reported in last week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 119 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 119 positives this week, 17 were PCR, and 102 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 45 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Historic bridge in Comanche County available for adoption through TxDOT
The Texas Department of Transportation oversees a Historic Bridge Legacy Program to facilitate the adoption of historic bridges that outlive utility for vehicular service. All bridges available under this program are listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. The bridges are owned by TxDOT, cities, or counties and merit special consideration of their potential for preservation in the community. The primary emphasis of the program is to find a new public use for the bridges, such as along a hike-and-bike trail or in a public park.
Jeanene Myers
Jeanene Elizabeth Myers, 76, of Early, Texas passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 in Brownwood. A visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be held in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, August 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Rising From the Ashes, Higginbothams Begins the Rebuilding Process
Work has now begun at Higginbothams in Brady to replace the old wooden warehouse that was gutted by fire back on July 5th. Store Manager Shane Pitcox stated that the plans are to rebuild the warehouse on the existing foundation and to do a complete interior remodel of the main store. Work is currently underway in the store to prepare it for the remodel since all of the merchandise has been removed. The new warehouse will be steel structure.
Bob Burleson
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
Bangs volleyball posts 1-3 mark at Hamilton tournament
HAMILTON – The Bangs Lady Dragons were victories in one of four matches at the Hamilton volleyball tournament over the weekend. The Lady Dragons lost matches to host Hamilton, Moody and Dublin and picked up a win over Bruceville-Eddy. No other information was available. “The girls played really hard...
Early volleyball falls in straight sets at home to San Angelo Cornerstone
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns slipped to 3-6 on the volleyball season after suffering a 25-11, 25-14, 25-21 defeat at the hands of San Angelo Cornerstone Christian Saturday afternoon. The Lady Horns received six kills from Averey Horton, three from Gabby Leal, two from Stoney Laughlin and one...
Fishing Reports 8/17/22
The following fishing reports are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the week of August 17:. Fishing is SLOW. Water slightly stained; 84 degrees; 6.37 feet low. Bass good to five pounds on jigs, Texas rigged worms and crankbaits scattered around the rocky boulders 1-12 feet of water. Crappie to one pound are excellent on minnows 10-13 feet of water over brush piles and structure. White bass are slow on crankbaits and jigs under the lights, with some schooling action. Catfish are slow on prepared baits around baited holes and flats.
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s bus tour coming to Goldthwaite Aug. 29
Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s bus tour is coming to Goldthwaite between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29. Stop by and meet Patrick at the Tegeler Chevrolet Buick dealership in Goldthwaite, located at 1260 US-84 West.
Court Records 8/19/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 12 through August 18:. Salazar, Marcial Rivera, Driving While Intoxicated. Blackburn, Payden Blaine, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Landes, Ronnie Lynn, Appeal – City of Brownwood, 6 counts. The following marriage licenses were filed in the...
WATCH: 20,000 bales of hay burn in Rising Star barn fire
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20,000 bales of hay burned during a barn fire in Rising Star overnight. The hay bales caught fire inside a barn off County Road 170 sometime before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. Rising Star Fire Department officials responded to the fire, with help from the Eastland, Cisco, and Carbon fire departments. It’s […]
Lady Lions cross country places third in season debut at Jim Ned
TUSCOLA – The Brownwood Lady Lions opened their cross country season with a third-place performance at the Jim Ned Warpath Invitational Saturday morning. The Lady Lions recorded 80 points which trailed only host and meet champion Jim Ned (46 points) and Ballinger (68 points). Leading the charge for the...
