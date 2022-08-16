Read full article on original website
newportbeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Filmmaker Releases 50th Anniversary Edition of Classic Surf Film ‘Five Summer Stories’
Before Laguna Beach resident Greg MacGillivray was nominated for Academy Awards for his IMAX films “Dolphins” and “The Living Sea,” before he managed to haul a huge, heavy camera up an icy mountain slope to film scenes for the IMAX film “Everest,” before he went to Hollywood and worked on such films as Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining,” surf culture ruled his life.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach Resident Kirstie Acevedo Joins Sherman Foundation Board
Sherman Library & Gardens has announced the appointment of Kirstie Acevedo to the Sherman Foundation Board of Governors, as well as her appointment to Vice President of M.H. Sherman Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Sherman Foundation. The Sherman Foundation, a Newport Beach investment firm, oversees the operation of Sherman Library & Gardens, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization located in Corona del Mar.
newportbeachindy.com
Rotary Club of Newport Beach Hosts “Source to Sea” Summit Sept. 10 & 11
On September 10 and 11, thousands of Rotary Club members in 10 western states will be participating virtually in the Source to Sea Summit, held at the Newport Beach Public Library Friends Room and hosted by the Rotary Club of Newport Beach. Source to Sea is part of the People...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Meet Irvine Teen Allison Wong: Making a Difference!
North Irvine teen Allison Wong is passionate about doing good! When she was just 11 years old, Allison self-published a novel, using the proceeds from her book to purchase toys for children at a local hospital. How many 11 year-olds do something like that?. Allison has always used her creativity...
During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming
The humidity is making businesses rethink how to keep locals coming to their restaurants and accommodating the tourist during the slow summer season. Companies in downtown Palm Springs have the misters, and even those add to the moisture in the air that is usually supposed to keep guests cool. During this time of year, "it The post During these humid months, businesses are getting creative to keep guests coming appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
SoulCycle to shut down 3 Southern California locations
SoulCycle is slimming down its number of nationwide locations. The boutique cycling gym announced earlier this week it is closing 25% of its locations around the country. As for Southern California locations, SoulCycle will shut down its locations in Beverly Hills, Newport Beach and Del Mar. A favorite of many...
iebusinessdaily.com
Raising Cane’s opens in Moreno Valley
Raising Cane’s, the fast-food chain that specializes in chicken fingers, has opened its first Moreno Valley location. The restaurant, nicknamed “Top Gun” in tribute to nearby March Air Reserve, is at 12625 Frederick St. in the Towngate Shopping Center, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Donkeyland marks milestone as Inland Empire burro sanctuary, thanks to Bob Barker
Thanks to Bob Barker, wild donkeys now have a safe place to roam in the Inland Empire.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
kusi.com
San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
KTLA.com
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six California counties
The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches – and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity in what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested
A Los Angeles man suspected of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a store in Palm Desert was arrested on Wednesday. The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. at a jewelry store on the 72000 block of Highway 111. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies learned that the suspect entered the store acting The post LA man accused of stealing $45,000 worth of jewelry from a Palm Desert store arrested appeared first on KESQ.
Residents of California’s warehouse hub push pause on new development
Southern California’s Inland Empire, the hub of the nation’s e-commerce warehousing and logistics industry, is facing increasing opposition from municipalities in the region. The city council of Pomona, centrally located in the region and adjacent to coastal Los Angeles, passed a measure on Monday to extend a temporary...
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
Video: Powerboat goes up in flames in Dana Point
Deputies with the Dana Point Harbor Patrol took swift action when a powerboat went up in flames on Thursday, and it was all caught on video.
NBC San Diego
Teen Admits to Murdering Woman on Carlsbad Hiking Trail in 2020
A young man admitted Thursday that he fatally stabbed a 68-year-old woman on a Carlsbad hiking trail when he was 17 years old. Haloa Beaudet, who is now an adult and who prosecutors were moving to try as an adult, admitted to a murder count filed against him in connection with the 2020 death of Lisa Thorborg.
Jalopnik
Southern California City Installs Botts' Dots to Stop Street Takeovers
Late-night street takeovers have been a growing problem in Southern California. And when those streets get a little stale for takeovers, groups have taken the show to local freeways, creating a dangerous hazard while blocking and stopping traffic. So far, not many local officials have had a viable solution to stop them. But the city of Compton, California is at least trying something. Officials there have deployed “Botts’ Dots” on local streets to thwart these street takeovers, CBS Los Angeles reports.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Tim Poseley named interim principal
Tim Poseley, assistant principal at Hemet High School for the past three years, introduced himself to parents and guardians of Idyllwild School in a letter Aug. 1, as the interim principal. Nicole Picchiottino, a former teacher at the school, announced her resignation June 24 as principal after just one year...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Police Department Increase Downtown Patrol
Business owners in Downtown Palm Springs are feeling some relief. “When people see the police out, there’s less of a chance of people committing crimes, so we support that 100%,” Downtown Business Owner and President of Main Street Palm Springs, Joy Meredith, shared. After a string of vandalism...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside University Health System looks to fill nursing positions
Riverside University Health System will host a virtual hiring event Aug. 24 to fill nursing positions throughout Riverside County. The free online event will be open from noon to 4 p.m., with candidates asked to register for at https://bit.ly/RUHSNurses, according to a statement on Riverside County’s website. All applications...
