ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Farmington man sentenced for gun, marijuana on Victor school grounds

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25rEcu_0hJH320Z00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for attempting to sell marijuana on Victor Central School District grounds, as well as being in possession of both a controlled substance and ammunition, court officials announced Tuesday.

In Dec. 2021, 21-year-old Benyadiel Merced was driving on school grounds, when he was stopped by campus police, officials said. At the time of the stop, Merced was found to be in possession of a loaded ghost gun. Additionally, he was found to have 16 baggies of marijuana hidden in a compartment behind his car’s radio.

Merced admitted that at the time he was an unlawful user of marijuana. Because he had a controlled substance on his person, he was prohibited from legally possessing ammunition on him at the same time.

Merced was convicted of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, as well as being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of ammunition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 14

Related
rochesterfirst.com

Red Jacket student pleads guilty after bringing gun to school

SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — The 15-year-old Red Jacket student who brought a gun to Red Jacket High School in April pleaded guilty in court Friday. The juvenile was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, and attempted robbery in the first degree. He was sentenced to 3 to 9 years in a youth detention center.
SHORTSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Convicted Felon Arrested in Rochester Double Shooting

Rochester police have made an arrest in a daytime shooting last week on Child Street that wounded two women. Police say 34-year-old Travis Collier fired into a crowd and shot the women. He was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Maple Street, and police recovered a loaded handgun from...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Central School#Farmington#Prison#Nexstar Media Inc
13 WHAM

Two suspects indicted for fatal mass shooting in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Two men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a deadly mass shooting last month on North Clinton Avenue. The shooting happened July 5 on a basketball court outside the Clinton Baden Community Center during a large party. Police said several people fired gunshots. Four...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
iheart.com

Rochester SWAT Officers Cleared in Fatal Shooting

Investigators with the state Attorney General's Office have cleared SWAT officers involved in last year's Rochester police shooting death of attempted murder suspect Timothy Flowers. They concluded the evidence does not establish that the shooting was a crime. Flowers was shot after he shot first at police during a foot...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police arrest man for shooting of two women at birthday party

Travis Collier, 34, faces two counts of assault and weapons charges. A Rochester Police Department investigation identified him as a suspect after the shooting on Child Street near Jay Street. Both victims, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her late teens, survived that shooting. On Thursday, officers...
ROCHESTER, NY
wesb.com

Spencerport Man Charged After Running over Pedestrian in Kiwanis Brawl

A Spencerport NY man was charged after multiple pedestrians where reportedly struck by a vehicle in Kiwanis Court late Friday night. Bradford Police charged Joseph Andrew Weaver with five counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor aggravated assault, reckless driving and five counts of reckless endangerment. The charges...
SPENCERPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

3 teens arrested on burglary charges

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
GREECE, NY
nyspnews.com

UPDATE: State Police Investigate Crash in City of Rochester

On August 19, 2022, the suspect involved in the pursuit, Kron C. Hathaway, age 21, was arraigned bedside at Strong Memorial Hospital by Monroe County Judge Julie Hahn on the charges of. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree. (3) counts of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Batavia woman sentenced for COVID relief fraud

Rochester, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is heading to prison for COVID-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday that Danielle Tooley, 37, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Tooley applied...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

City extends gun violence state of emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester announced Thursday that it is extending the gun violence state of emergency. It was initially announced on July 21—just hours before the tragic shooting of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. In the announcement, Mayor Malik Evans cited the “unprecedented levels of...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester police trying to track down attempted bank robbery suspect

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in an attempted bank robbery. The incident happened at Chase Bank at the corner of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy