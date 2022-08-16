ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Uvalde County, TX
City
Austin, TX
MedCity News

I ran a mental health clinic in Uvalde. Now I support a new approach

More than 20 years ago, I helped Uvalde (Texas) Community Hospital establish and operate an outpatient mental health clinic. In the wake of the tragic school shooting there on May 24, the town’s residents desperately need help dealing with the after-effects of the trauma. People exposed to trauma are at high risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and other behavioral health conditions that can severely impact their lives. Yet the rural community two hours West of San Antonio suffers from the same shortage of mental health professionals affecting rural areas across the country.
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Uvalde families petitioning local gun dealer to pull AR-15-style weapons from shelves

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 1,600 people have so far signed a petition asking a Uvalde gun dealer to stop selling AR-15-style firearms and ammunition. Organizers with Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety say they'll protest outside Oasis Outback if the store's owner does not comply with their request within 30 days. Their countdown started when a mailman delivered a formal petition to the store owner on Aug. 11.
UVALDE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday

EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road

An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy