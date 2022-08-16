Read full article on original website
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Cursed at a Heckler on His Recent Town hall EventTom HandyMineral Wells, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas artists honor the Uvalde victims with 21 murals they hope will help healing
The idea was not to forget the victims' faces, says the project's creator, which is why they are depicted in large murals. Artists from throughout Texas volunteered their time and talent.
epbusinessjournal.com
Eagle Pass Attorney Priscilla Puente-Chacon Named a 2022 Rising Star by SuperLawyers.com
(Press Release) Priscilla Puente-Chacon, founder and managing partner of the Law Offices of Priscilla Puente-Chacon, PLLC of Eagle Pass, Texas has been named a 2022 Rising Star by SuperLawyer.com. SuperLawyers.com annually selects attorneys in each state of the United States as Rising Stars and Super Lawyers based on a patented...
KSAT 12
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Bandera County authorities investigating after discovery of human remains
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities are investigating a Wednesday-evening discovery of human remains as a homicide case, according to officials. Matt King, chief deputy with the local sheriff's office, told KENS 5 a passerby stumbled on the remains along a roadway near Red Bluff Creek and contacted authorities. Investigators say they appear to have been burned, but haven't been able to determine if the victim was a man or a woman, citing advanced decomposition.
MedCity News
I ran a mental health clinic in Uvalde. Now I support a new approach
More than 20 years ago, I helped Uvalde (Texas) Community Hospital establish and operate an outpatient mental health clinic. In the wake of the tragic school shooting there on May 24, the town’s residents desperately need help dealing with the after-effects of the trauma. People exposed to trauma are at high risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and other behavioral health conditions that can severely impact their lives. Yet the rural community two hours West of San Antonio suffers from the same shortage of mental health professionals affecting rural areas across the country.
Uvalde families petitioning local gun dealer to pull AR-15-style weapons from shelves
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 1,600 people have so far signed a petition asking a Uvalde gun dealer to stop selling AR-15-style firearms and ammunition. Organizers with Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety say they'll protest outside Oasis Outback if the store's owner does not comply with their request within 30 days. Their countdown started when a mailman delivered a formal petition to the store owner on Aug. 11.
Grisly Border Find: Three Bodies Pulled from the Rio Grande Wednesday
EAGLE PASS – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered the bodies of three deceased migrants within a four-hour span Wednesday Aug. 17. Agents encountered the body of a deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River south of the Eagle Pass Port of Entry at approximately 8:40 a.m. Two hours later, boat patrol agents discovered the body of another deceased male floating in the Rio Grande River near the same area. At 12:20 p.m., agents encountered a third deceased male in the same area. The bodies were turned over to local authorities. The cause of death is still under…
Bandera Bulletin
Skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road
An autopsy has been ordered for skeletal remains discovered off Red Bluff Ranch Road, says Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. King said the body, for which gender could not be determined, appeared to have been wrapped in a tarp and set on fire. He added the department was alerted...
