Sidney Daily News
Positive programming
Sidney High School Assistant Principal Wesley Hunsucker, left, and Principal Greg Snyder, carry a new TV screen towards the Sidney High School cafeteria on Friday, Aug. 19. The new screen will be used to display such things as event information, sports results and photos of graduates who have gone on to successful careers. The screen will also be used to show appreciation for graduates that have joined the military.
Sidney Daily News
Auglaize Industries earns three-year CARF Accreditation
NEW BREMEN – CARF International has announced Auglaize Industries Inc. has been accredited for a period of three years for its Organizational Employment Services, Community Employment Services: Job Development, and Community Employment: Employment Supports. The organization also demonstrated proficiency through its Governance Standards. This most recent award marks the...
Sidney Daily News
Ride 2 End Epilepsy planned
PORT JEFFERSON — The annual Ride 2 End Epilepsy will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning at PJ’s Stop 47 Bar & Grill, 210 W. Main St., Port Jefferson. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. The registration fee is $25. There will be a...
Sidney Daily News
Midwest Electric hires operations clerk
ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric hired Matt Fortkamp on Aug. 1 as the operations clerk. Fortkamp comes to Midwest Electric with over five years of experience at Wabash Mutual Telephone as an installation and repair technician for internet, phone, and TV services. Before Wabash, he worked for the city of Celina’s electrical department as a line maintenance worker and meter reader for 12 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Minster prepares for first day of school
MINSTER — The Minster Board of Education met for their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, to prepare for the upcoming school year. School superintendent Josh Meyer reported the district had a K-12 enrollment of 836 students, with 456 students in grades K-6 and 380 students in grades 7-12.
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS record
Aug. 7-13 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one more than the than the week prior. Three of the six calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— A good deal of interest was taken in the six-mile bicycle road race for boys under the age of 18 years held in the city this morning. Several hundred people gathered on Main Avenue north of Poplar Street, the starting point, to witness the start and finish. There were 20 entries. First position prize was won by Fred McClure, with Frank Thedieck, second.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Edison State hosts open auditions for ‘Macbeth’
PIQUA — The Edison Stagelight Players will hold open auditions for their fall production of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” Auditions will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m. in Room 427 at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus. The Shakespearean tragedy...
Sidney Daily News
Apple Farm Service hosts annual Combine Clinics
BOTKINS — Do you own a Case IH or New Holland combine? Or do you run a MacDon Draper head? Apple Farm Service will host its annual Combine Clinics between the dates of Sept. 7 and 14. The Combine Clinics offer an interactive experience to ready farmers and their machine for this fall’s harvest.
Sidney Daily News
Theatre Guild to host fall auditions
WAPAKONETA — The Wapakoneta Theatre Guild will host auditions for their fall production of “Bell, Book and Candle.”. The auditions will be held on Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce Building. Performance dates are Oct. 14-16 and 21-23.
Sidney Daily News
Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announces fall classes
TROY—The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center announced that new fall classes will begin Sept. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several...
Sidney Daily News
Krafts’ celebrate 65 years
WAPAKONETA — John and Joan Kraft, 403 Washington St., Wapakoneta, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 7, 2022. John and Joan were married Sept. 7, 1957, in Botkins. John is the son of the late Dennis Shroyer and has one sister, Charollette Walther, also deceased. Joan is...
Sidney Daily News
New Tawawa Park sign welcomes visitors
SIDNEY — Tawawa Park visitors will now be welcomed to the city’s crown “jewel” of parks, as Board Chair Tim Bickel put it, by a brand new entrance sign. Roughly 40 people attended the sign unveiling on the pleasant Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18, including members of the public, Sidney City Council, Sidney Recreation Board and Sidney Parks and Recreation staff.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:33 p.m.: intoxicated driver. An intoxicated driver was reported in the 1100 block of Wapakoneta Avenue. -4:44 p.m.: drugs. Drugs were reported at South Ohio Avenue at East Court Street. -4:26 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported at the Sidney Police Department on West Court Street. -4:26 p.m.: scam. A...
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney can’t overcome bad 1st half against Bellefontaine
SIDNEY — The first half of Sidney’s season opener against Bellefontaine couldn’t have gone much worse. The squad played far better in the second half and will try to build off that momentum. Bellefontaine took a 28-point lead in the first half and pushed the margin to...
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Goffena family baseball legacy extends to North Carolina
Back at this time in 1996, Derik Goffena was preparing to quarterback the Sidney Yellow Jackets to a solid 7-3 football campaign that fell just short of the playoffs. The following spring would bring his final Sidney season of his favorite sport of baseball, which was then and remains today synonymous with the Goffena name in Sidney.
Sidney Daily News
State champions visit Cincinnati
The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship. The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Sidney girls soccer beats Northmont 3-2
In the top image, Sidney’s Katie McKinney, left, stops the ball from going out of bounds with pressure from Northmont’s Macy Million during a nonconference match on Wednesday in Sidney. McKinney scored two goals and had one assist in the Yellow Jackets’ 3-2 win, which was their first of the season. In the below picture, Sidney’s Riley Randolph, right, dribbles with pressure from Northmont’s Nadiya Jacobs.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County girls cross country preview: Fort Loramie has 6 returning letterwinners
Fort Loramie’s girls cross country squad has earned Division III state berths each of the last six seasons and has finished no worse than fourth the last five years. With six returning letterwinners back, the Redskins are looking for another successful season. “Our top core appears to have put...
