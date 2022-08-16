ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Grand Opening of Bike Rodeo will be this Sunday, Aug. 21 at Burien’s Annex Park

 4 days ago
The Grand Opening of a new Bike Rodeo will be held at Burien’s Annex Park this Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

This FREE event will run from Noon – 2 p.m. at the park, located at 14549 4th Ave SW (map below).

This will be the grand opening event for the series of bike skill sessions.

“Come and join us there will be music food and bike skill show,” organizers said.

El Toro Cycling Club was awarded a South King County Fund grant to provide free programs through Burien’s recreation program on how to ride bikes. The proposal including building a semi-permanent bike rodeo on a parking lot for the students to use for class. The bike rodeo was painted on the Annex Parking lot and signs were installed that explain how to use the rodeo.

These signs are in English and Spanish.

The Club will host a grand opening event this coming Sunday at noon with a bicycle show by local competitive cyclists.

For more info, or to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/toros-bike-rodeo-tickets-392633907587.

This event is sponsored by the City of Burien and nonprofit El Toro Cycling Club.

Annex Park is located at 14549 4th Ave SW:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!

