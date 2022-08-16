Merrill to celebrate community with free event

Photo illustration.

MERRILL — It’s time to round up your family and learn about community resources at Merrill’s Community Night Out. It’s free.

The Merrill Fire and Police departments will host the 10th annual Community Night Out from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Bierman Building and Merrill Festival Grounds, 2001 E. Second St., Merrill.

The event will feature demonstrations and activities hosted by emergency responders, equipment displays, and informational booths representing local organizations. Residents will have a chance to ask questions and meet emergency responders in the city of Merrill.

“We want to build a strong, positive relationship with members of our community, and that’s why the police and fire departments partner to host this event each year,” said Josh Klug, fire chief for the city of Merrill. “When neighbors are able to meet and connect with one another, and the responders that serve them, Merrill becomes safer and stronger.”

All community booths will be inside the Bierman Building. Vehicles and large equipment will be displayed on Merrill festival grounds.

If weather and availability permits, attendees will have an opportunity to get a close look at Aspirus Health’s helicopter.

Free bus rides will be available by Merrill Transit System. For more information about free bus rides or to make a reservation, call 715-536-7112. For more information about Community Night Out, call Jana Johnson at 715-536-2233.