ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Springs, MI

Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TDce_0hJH2Pwa00

A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department.

On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer from KDN Construction Group. The trailer was being store at the construction site for the new Green Lake Township Fire Department when it was stolen. The trailer contained a large number of tools. The total value is reported at more than $49,000.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect’s truck hauling the trailer as it left Grand Traverse County. Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect as Casey James Schullo, a Cedar Springs resident and former KDN employee.

On June 24, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrested Schullo at a residence in Sparta on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

The trailer was subsequently located later in Cedar Springs and did not contain any of the stolen items.

Schullo is facing charges of larceny over $20,000 and receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000. He was arraigned in a Grand Traverse County court on Aug. 8.

A preliminary exam date is set for Aug. 23.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
whtc.com

Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Oakland Press

Commerce Township teen reported missing

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Commerce Township girl, last seen Thursday, Aug. 18. Laken Elezabeth Lewis reportedly left her house at the Stratford Villa mobile home park to go for a walk, around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. She was due to come home around two hours later, but never returned.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
City
Green Lake Township, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
Cedar Springs, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Sparta, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Cedar Springs, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Kdn Construction Group#Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLNS

DeWitt Twp. Police looking for men who shot out school windows

DEWITT TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The DeWitt Township Police Department is asking for help identifying two men pictured below. The two men are wanted for questioning in a malicious destruction of property complaint that occurred at Sheridan Road Elementary on August 12. Police say four windows of the school were shot out. If you have […]
DEWITT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy