Cedar Springs Man Charged with Stealing Trailer, Tools from Green Lake Township Fire Department Construction Site

A 30-year-old Cedar Springs man is facing larceny charges after the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a trailer from a construction site at the new Green Lake Township Fire Department.

On May 16, 2022, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a stolen trailer from KDN Construction Group. The trailer was being store at the construction site for the new Green Lake Township Fire Department when it was stolen. The trailer contained a large number of tools. The total value is reported at more than $49,000.

Surveillance footage showed a suspect’s truck hauling the trailer as it left Grand Traverse County. Sheriff’s detectives were able to identify the suspect as Casey James Schullo, a Cedar Springs resident and former KDN employee.

On June 24, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrested Schullo at a residence in Sparta on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

The trailer was subsequently located later in Cedar Springs and did not contain any of the stolen items.

Schullo is facing charges of larceny over $20,000 and receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000. He was arraigned in a Grand Traverse County court on Aug. 8.

A preliminary exam date is set for Aug. 23.