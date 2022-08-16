Works of Heart Art pieces now open for bidding

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 16th Annual Family Service & Guidance Center’s Works of Heart will be held on Friday, August 26 at the Maner Conference Centre. This year the event will be a hybrid event with both in-person and on-line attendance.

“This year, Works of Heart is going to be a hybrid event. We will have in-person guests of which we are already sold out. By having it hybrid, it will be live-streamed and available to anyone in the community.” Pam Evans Director of Marketing and Development.

“This event will benefit our new youth crisis and recovery center building we are building here on our campus that will include 24 beds that will be available for kids who are in crisis and kids in a substance abuse treatment program,” said Evans.

Tickets are sold out for those wanting to attend in person. The event will include, a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and live music at 6:30 p.m. Those attending virtually can enjoy a virtual social hour and musical entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

For the first time this year, FSGC is selling merchandise featuring the kids' amazing artwork on the event website. Merchandise includes cell phone cases, notebooks, mugs, totes, and decorative pillows.



























The large online auction features a wide variety of professional artwork, home décor, jewelry, pottery, restaurant gift cards, and fun experiences, which are now open. Bidding will close at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

There will be an exciting raffle opportunity for an 8-day, 7-night resort stays in Mexico. A vacation valued at $5,000. Tickets are $50 each, 3 for $100 or 7 for $200. Raffle ticket sales end at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Bidders can view the auction items up close and in person at the auction preview on Thursday, Aug. 25 between 5-7 p.m. at the Maner Conference Centre.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the new Youth Crisis & Recovery Center that is currently being built on the FSGC campus.

To bid on items go to www.bidpal.net/FSGCart .

