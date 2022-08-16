Bismarck Cancer Center and Dacotah Speedway team up for ‘Drive to Survive’

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — The Dacotah Speedway is always a great place for racing, and on Friday, August 19, they’ll be doing so for a good cause. The track will be hosting its 14th annual “Drive to Survive” event — where much of the money raised will go to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

Before that, though, stock car fans can also look forward to a tailgate party with a good cause. The Cancer Center will be holding a meet-and-greet the afternoon of the races, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the building’s parking lot.

During the meet and greet, guests will have the opportunity to meet some of the drivers who will be taking part in the evening’s stock car races at the speedway, as well as have photographs signed and view the drivers’ vehicles. A free lunch of hot dogs, chips, and pop will be available for all guests. Vivian, the pink fire truck, will also be making an appearance at the cancer center for photographs.

The BCC will also be selling Drive to Survive commemorative t-shirts and hats for $20 each. This merchandise can also be used as a ticket for admission to the Dacotah Speedway races on Friday evening. Gates to the Drive to Survive stock car races will open at 6:00 p.m., with the races themselves beginning at 7:00 p.m.

All proceeds from the meet and greet will be donated to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation, which works to provide financial support and services for the physical, mental, and emotional health of patients at the cancer center.

The event is free for anyone to attend, although free-will donations are appreciated. The official release for the event can be found on the Bismarck Cancer Center’s website .

