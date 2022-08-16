Read full article on original website
Child died of brain-eating amoeba after swimming in Nebraska river: CDC
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the child, according...
Wegmans brand of finishing butter recalled because of listeria concern in one ingredient
Epicurean Butter of Thornton, Colorado, has recalled its 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter because the dill may be contaminated with listeria. The dill was recalled by SupHerb Farms “because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
ABC27 announces reporter is leaving station for Texas
ABC27 announced on its social media accounts today that one of its reporters is leaving the station for a job in their home state. According to the online announcement, Jeremiah Marshall is bidding farewell to WHTM to take a job as a reporter/weekend anchor for CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touts his record, Doug Mastriano at Pittsburgh rally
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued dipping his toes in the presidential waters on Friday with a rally in Pittsburgh touting his record as well as that of Pennsylvania gubernatorial GOP candidate Doug Mastriano. “This November, we are going to win in the state of Pennsylvania,” DeSantis told the cheering crowd...
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
Pittsburgh woman is in recovery after shark attack on Myrtle Beach
A Pittsburgh woman was injured in a shark attack on Myrtle Beach and is now recovering, according to WPDE. The woman named Karren Sites reportedly was swimming “waste-deep” in the water with her 8-year-old grandson, and that’s when a shark bit her arm on Monday. Her grandson...
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
10 best VRBOs in Pennsylvania with pools, lake access, mountain retreats
VRBOs across the state of Pennsylvania are providing a chance for families to have a home-away-from-home for the upcoming holiday weekend. Many homes boast outdoor barbecues, fire pits, and pools to allow families - some even big enough to host extended families - to celebrate what some consider the “last weekend of the summer.”
Dozens of burglaries and car thefts happening in eastern Pa.: police
When it comes to car thefts, proceed with caution!. According to 6ABC, authorities who are investigating dozens of burglaries and car thefts in Bucks County have reason to believe the criminals are operating in a wider area. The Warrington Township Police Department released surveillance video and pictures from early Wednesday...
Pa. champion Hollidaysburg drops Little League World Series opener to Pearland, Texas
On the strength of six runs in the top of the fifth inning Thursday, Southwest Region champion Pearland (TX) defeated Hollidaysburg 8-3 to open the Little League World Series. Pearland snapped a 2-2 game with its fifth-inning surge, which included a run-scoring single by Jacob Zurek and two-run single by Jackson Wolfe.
‘Shake, shiver and shovel’: Farmer’s Almanac predicts Pa. is in for a long, cold winter
It might be warm outside, and it might be a little humid too here in the Keystone State, but if the Farmer’s Almanac is right you are going to want to get out and soak up that sun. Because the Almanac says we better be prepared to “shake and...
Va. producer wins 2022 Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition
A sparkling wine made by a producer in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, 15 minutes from Harrisonburg, was named Best in Show in the 17th annual Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association competition. The 2019 Blanc de Noirs was produced by Cross Keys Vineyards in Mount Crawford, Virginia. It was...
Pa. trooper charged with drunken driving during his morning shift
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper based in York County is accused of driving under the influence while working this week. Joshua M. Ravel, 26, was under the influence of alcohol during his Monday morning shift, police said. Ravel is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited with...
Sylvester and Frank Stallone will perform in Atlantic City during Labor Day weekend
The Stallone brothers are coming to Atlantic City on Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Sept. 2, Frank Stallone will headline at Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. He’ll be backed by John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band during the performance. In addition to the...
Upper Allen goes unbeaten in pool play at 8u Cal Ripken World Series
The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team won all three of its pool play games at the Cal Ripken World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Upper Allen finished its strong pool-play performance with a 28-4 victory over Hamilton (Ohio) Friday, piggybacking off a 12-0 victory over South Plainfield (New Jersey) Thursday and an 11-1 win over Warrington in the opener.
Pa. man to spend at least 20 years in prison after killing brother, brother’s girlfriend
A western Pa. man pleaded guilty this week to killing his brother and his brother’s girlfriend and was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge. 62-year-old Timothy Gumm shot Christopher Gumm, 55, and Sally Sines, 47, in February 2021 at the...
Pa. township sued after whistleblower claims he was fired for helping FBI investigation
More than a year after two Quincy Township officials were criminally charged with theft and insurance fraud, one former township employee is saying he was fired for cooperating with investigators. In June 2021, township supervisor Kerry Bumbaugh and township employee Travis Schooley were accused of misusing township time, employees and...
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 quarterbacks could be the best in Pa. in 2022
Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders and Steel-High’s Alex Erby combined for more than 6,300 yards and nearly 90 touchdowns last season. That would be pretty good for a couple of seniors at the top of their game, but Saunders was just a freshman and Erby was only a sophomore.
Man killed his father, 77, tried to strangle his aunt: prosecutor
A 43-year-old New Jersey man killed his father and tried to strangle his aunt after breaking into his parents’ home in Hazlet late Tuesday night, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey entered the home on the 300 block of Middle Road through a rear entrance around 11 p.m. and attacked his 77-year-old father and 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosector’s Office said Thursday.
Part of Route 30 in Lancaster County closed due to crash
All lanes have been closed on Route 30 eastbound due to a multiple vehicle crash. The incident occurred between the Mountville and Centerville Road exits in West Hempfield Township. PennLive will have more updates as they become available.
