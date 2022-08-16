ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Wegmans brand of finishing butter recalled because of listeria concern in one ingredient

Epicurean Butter of Thornton, Colorado, has recalled its 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter because the dill may be contaminated with listeria. The dill was recalled by SupHerb Farms “because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Portland, PA
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PennLive.com

102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday

What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
PennLive.com

A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Hawaii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Upper Allen goes unbeaten in pool play at 8u Cal Ripken World Series

The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8u All-Star team won all three of its pool play games at the Cal Ripken World Series in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Upper Allen finished its strong pool-play performance with a 28-4 victory over Hamilton (Ohio) Friday, piggybacking off a 12-0 victory over South Plainfield (New Jersey) Thursday and an 11-1 win over Warrington in the opener.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
PennLive.com

Man killed his father, 77, tried to strangle his aunt: prosecutor

A 43-year-old New Jersey man killed his father and tried to strangle his aunt after breaking into his parents’ home in Hazlet late Tuesday night, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey entered the home on the 300 block of Middle Road through a rear entrance around 11 p.m. and attacked his 77-year-old father and 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosector’s Office said Thursday.
HAZLET, NJ
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
176K+
Followers
72K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy