Epicurean Butter of Thornton, Colorado, has recalled its 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter because the dill may be contaminated with listeria. The dill was recalled by SupHerb Farms “because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to an announcement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO