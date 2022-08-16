Read full article on original website
Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location
Sandwich Chain to Join the New Paseo Artist Village Development
DA Summer Stephan to host Senior Wellness Community Event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DA Summer Stephan is hosting a Senior Wellness Community event to educate seniors about the topic of elder abuse, and how to avoid becoming a victim. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. 1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd. San Marcos, California. At the event, seniors can:. –...
Wounded Warrior Project’s Carry Forward 5K to return to San Diego for first time since 2019
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Wounded Warrior Project’s first Carry Forward 5k since 2019 will be Saturday, August 20th at 8 a.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station. Carry Forward is Wounded Warrior Project’s innovative 5K that puts the nonprofit’s mission of honoring and empowering wounded warriors into motion. Due to the pandemic, this is the first year since 2019 that the event is returning in person to San Diego.
Best Neighborhoods In San Diego To Buy A Home
Known for beaches, surfing, and breathtaking hiking trails, there's something for everyone in sunny San Diego. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
News Now: Party brawl, East County shooting
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, police investigate after finding two weapons near the site of a large party and officers search for the gunman in a fatal East County shooting.
Judge Gill postpones date of placement of SVP in Borrego Springs another two weeks
BORREGO SPRINGS (KUSI) – Judge Gill has postponed the placement of SVP Michael Martinez, 69, for another two weeks. Martinez is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top preforming at SD Blues Festival to support food bank
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top will be performing at the San Diego Blues Festival, benefiting the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked to Gibbons to get the scoop on everything viewers need to know to attend. The festival will...
San Diego Courthouse windows spontaneously shattering
Three separate times in the last few months, both interior facing and exterior facing windows have randomly shattered.
San Diego news anchor Michael Tuck dies at 76
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Iconic newscaster and former KUSI News anchor Michael Tuck has passed away at 76-years-old. Tuck was born in Houston, Texas, and had an extensive career in broadcasting working at KFMB, KGTV, and KUSI. For many years, Tuck was a longstanding staple on San Diego television.
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
Gondola highlights proposed Master Plan for Mira Mesa
A new Master Plan update for Mira Mesa includes tens of thousands of new homes, as well as a futuristic way of connecting to nearby job and transit centers.
Hot Wheels Skate™ to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hot Wheels Skate™ will be partnering with Nitro Circus and Walmart to host Demo Days in Oceanside on August 20. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by Beaver Fleming, Nitro Circus Announcer, and Josh Stafford, Skateboarder, to talk about the upcoming event. The free,...
Americans relocating to Mexico to combat cost of living
The cost of living has become unaffordable for most Americans, prompting more people to relocate to Mexico.
New “SD Promise” program makes courses free at City, Mesa and Miramar community colleges
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sixty-thousand students return to City, Mesa, and Miramar community colleges this week in San Diego; these schools have been working to make classes even more affordable. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski spoke with Chancellor Carlos Cortez of the San Diego Community College District about the new programs...
Morning Report: Did Oceanside’s City Treasurer Really Lose the City Millions of Dollars?
Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy was recently accused of a slew of things by Treasury Manager Steve Hodges, including costing the taxpayers millions of dollars on risky investments. The city has said they will not be investigating this specific allegation as Roy doesn’t have the unilateral ability to make investments.
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
Body of Female Found by Firefighters in Brush Fire at Mission Bay Park
The discovery of a body at the site of a suspicious predawn brush fire in Mission Bay Park prompted a homicide investigation Thursday. Firefighters found the burned body, believed to be that of a young woman or teenage girl, at about 3 a.m while extinguishing the hillside blaze near a parking lot north of Friars Road and west of Napa Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SDUSD Board candidate Becca Williams opposes proposed property tax ballot measure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Believe it or not, yet another proposed tax increase will be on the 2022 ballot. But this one, introduced by the San Diego Unified School District. The bond measure would allow the San Diego Unified School District to borrow $3.2 million and levy a property tax of 6-cents per $100 of value.
SR-67 reopens after Poway brush fire
Firefighters used water drops and ground crews to attack a fire that temporarily shut down a highway in North County Wednesday afternoon.
SDFNL Magazine co-founders preview the start of the 2022 San Diego High School Football Season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Football is back!. KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report is broadcasting the first show of the 2022 season Friday night, with a special full-game broadcast of Cathedral vs. Mater Dei on Saturday. SDFNL Magazine co-founders Montell Allen and Ruben Pena joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy a day...
