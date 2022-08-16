Read full article on original website
Connect Battle Creek
Battle Creek's art culture is amplifying, talking with the founder of Connect Battle Creek Justin Andert, and the Color the Creek festival running through the weekend. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
51st annual Ms. Wheelchair America competition underway in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids plays host to the 51st-annual Ms. Wheelchair America competition, where twenty-two contestants from across the U.S. are contending for the crown. The competition highlights advocacy and achievement of women with disabilities. WGVU spoke with Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, Sarah Nassar about the competition thus far. 24-year-old Sarah Nassar is...
Prosecutors rest their case against 2 men in Whitmer plot
The jury heard seven days of testimony before prosecutors finished Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial on conspiracy charges. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men. One of the last government witnesses...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on rehabilitation and nursing center
It’s been a summer of groundbreaking ceremonies for BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan. In July, it broke ground its 12-story, 240,000-square-foot Grand Rapids Outpatient Center. Thursday, BHSH broke ground on its new $37 million single-story, 94,000-square-foot Rehab and Nursing Center. The new facility at 1226 Cedar Street NE will...
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial
Defense lawyers have rested their case in the trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor. Closing arguments are scheduled for Monday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lawyers for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. called investigators to the witness stand Friday to try to...
