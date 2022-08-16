Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor’s outdoor pools to close early due to staff shortages, mechanical issues
ANN ARBOR – Staff shortages are prompting the early closure of Ann Arbor’s outdoor pools this year. “Due to staffing challenges and ongoing mechanical issues, staff will be altering the end of the summer schedule for the outdoor pools,” said the City of Ann Arbor in an emailed update.
Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer
ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
Morning 4: Paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes in 20 hours -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township,...
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Face masks optional for upcoming school year
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools has made face masks optional for the upcoming school year. In an email to the school community on Friday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift wrote that masking will be up to individuals and families, saying that AAPS buildings will remain “mask-friendly” environments.
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
Belle Isle Giant Slide closes as crews make adjustments to speed
DETROIT – The Belle Isle Giant Slide is closed as crews make adjustments to speed. The speed adjustments occurred after participants on the slide came down noticeably fast. Giant Slide crew members said they should be back up and running after a slight adjustment where they will make the slide slower for more enjoyment.
The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor to host free Fall Festival in September
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Farm at Trinity Health Ann Arbor will be hosting a Fall Festival for the local community on Sept. 29. The free event will kick off at 6 p.m. and will feature live music from local cover band Ain’t Dead yet and family-friendly farm games.
Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why
A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica. Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory. If you...
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
Live stream: Judge to decide Friday if county prosecutors can enforce Michigan abortion ban
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge is set to rule Friday morning on whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction that would continue to block the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham set a 10:30 a.m. ruling for Friday, Aug. 19, after listening...
University of Detroit Mercy freshmen work with community to improve neighborhoods
DETROIT – Incoming freshmen at the University of Detroit Mercy kick off their college careers by helping Detroit residents clean up their neighborhood and assist with special projects. It’s all part of the annual Prologues, Transitions and Viewpoints (PTV) tradition. The program helps introduce students to service learning while...
Leader of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced in Washtenaw County on gang membership charges
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The self-proclaimed leader of the white supremacist group “The Base,” who apparently ran a “hate camp” in Michigan for members to prepare to violently overthrow the government, was re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Justen Watkins was sentenced to 56 months...
Key abortion ruling in Oakland County is hours away -- Here’s what to expect
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – We are hours away from an Oakland County judge ruling on whether abortion services can continue across Michigan. That decision is pending while anti-abortion groups are working on getting a potential abortion proposal kicked off the ballot. The showdown in Michigan over abortion has, for...
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium adds octopus tank, the only one in Michigan
DETROIT – The Belle Isle Aquarium has a new resident -- and it has nine brains. The Belle Isle Conservancy announced the addition of an octopus tank at the aquarium, the only octopus in an aquarium in the state. The octopus tank, a gift from Jon Cotton, is the...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise rides again this weekend and Kenny Chesney rocks Ford Field with friends. Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 150th annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display all week. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.
