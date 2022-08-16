ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer

ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Face masks optional for upcoming school year

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools has made face masks optional for the upcoming school year. In an email to the school community on Friday, Superintendent Jeanice Swift wrote that masking will be up to individuals and families, saying that AAPS buildings will remain “mask-friendly” environments.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities

A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ROCHESTER, MI
Belle Isle Giant Slide closes as crews make adjustments to speed

DETROIT – The Belle Isle Giant Slide is closed as crews make adjustments to speed. The speed adjustments occurred after participants on the slide came down noticeably fast. Giant Slide crew members said they should be back up and running after a slight adjustment where they will make the slide slower for more enjoyment.
DETROIT, MI
Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why

A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica. Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory. If you...
UTICA, MI
University of Detroit Mercy freshmen work with community to improve neighborhoods

DETROIT – Incoming freshmen at the University of Detroit Mercy kick off their college careers by helping Detroit residents clean up their neighborhood and assist with special projects. It’s all part of the annual Prologues, Transitions and Viewpoints (PTV) tradition. The program helps introduce students to service learning while...
DETROIT, MI
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise rides again this weekend and Kenny Chesney rocks Ford Field with friends. Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 150th annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display all week. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.
DETROIT, MI

