Greensburg, LA

wbrz.com

At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
fox8live.com

Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days. Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.
RESERVE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Seneca Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
GREENSBURG, LA
brproud.com

Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two sought in Gonzales Holiday Inn armed robbery investigation

Gonzales Police officers are searching for an individual suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes driven by an unknown second individual around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14. If anyone has information...
GONZALES, LA

