wbrz.com
At least one person shot along Scenic Highway on Saturday night
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was injured in a shooting along Scenic Highway on Saturday night. According to Baton Rouge police officers, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 7500 block of Scenic Highway near 75th Avenue. Officers said the injuries were non-life-threatening.
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
wbrz.com
Police need help identifying man involved in North Baton Rouge shooting earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe is responsible for a shooting in North Baton Rouge earlier this month. Friday, authorities posted a surveillance photo of the man at a convenience store. Officials said the suspect shot a person Aug. 3 on Sycamore Street.
24-Year-Old Najia Doucette Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Tuesday night, a woman was killed after she got out of her car on the interstate to look for something and was hit by another vehicle. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Najia Doucette, said the [..]
wbrz.com
One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in a reported armed robbery outside an LSU dorm overnight. LSU police said the incident happened on South Campus Drive near Highland Road overnight. Photos posted to social media show a police presence and crime scene tape set up right outside East and...
fox8live.com
Tips sought to find missing man last seen in Reserve
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - The St. John The Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a man reported missing for the past eight days. Cleveland Carter Jr., also known by his nickname Boe-Enus, was last seen in Reserve on Aug. 12, but has not contacted his family since.
WDSU
St. John Parish Sheriff's Office seeking missing man
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating Cleveland Carter Jr., also known as "Boe-Enus," who was reported missing by his family on Aug. 12. Deputies report that Carter was last seen in Reserve wearing black pants, a black...
brproud.com
One injured in shooting on Seneca Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting on north Baton Rouge’s Seneca Street reportedly occurred Thursday (August 18) evening and at least one person was injured, officials say. It was around 5:30 p.m. when the incident was reported. Officials say the wounded person was taken to an area...
wbrz.com
NOLA.com
Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested
A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana
Terrebone Parish Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Unit met with a 12-year-old girl, and her mother regarding abuse of the young girl.
wbrz.com
Grand jury declines to charge suspect in brazen Mall of La. killings; prosecutors plan to revisit case
BATON ROUGE - Jurors decided there was not enough evidence to formally charge a man accused in a midday double murder outside the Mall of Louisiana earlier this year, though prosecutors will likely bring the case back before a grand jury once they review the evidence. The jury opted to...
theadvocate.com
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043
Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Incident in Louisiana After Being Struck by a Vehicle on LA 1043. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on August 16, 2022, soon after 4:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on LA Hwy 1043 near Carl Day Lane in St. Helena Parish. Damarius Melvin, 22, of Greensburg, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
wbrz.com
Mother, two kids wanted for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for a mother and her two children after they allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13,...
Police capture Louisiana fugitive seen driving same truck allegedly used in burglaries
ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Albany Police Department arrested Jonathan Dale Pierson, 36, of Walker, on Friday, August 12. “A warrant for Pierson’s arrest was obtained on July 29, 2022, after he was identified and linked to a crime that occurred at the Tractor Supply on Hwy 190, on July 28th,” according to the Tangipahoa […]
brproud.com
Shots fired near Plank Road early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an early morning shooting near Plank Road. According to officials, five shots were fired and one victim sustained non life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two sought in Gonzales Holiday Inn armed robbery investigation
Gonzales Police officers are searching for an individual suspected of committing an armed robbery at the Holiday Inn on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a black Mercedes driven by an unknown second individual around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 14. If anyone has information...
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am.
