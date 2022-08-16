ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say

By Stephanie Buffamonte
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago
Kim Smith
4d ago

When they saw her an she was flagging them down they should of drove right on pass. Never pick up strangers. I don’t care how bad u wanna help ppl can’t be

Sharon C Hall
4d ago

yea got be careful I ran across a couple year two back and the pretend to be fighting I noticed them before I got close to them and then the women tried stop me I slowed down got bad feeling and there where other cars started coming up so I just continued on They didn't try stop the other cars I watched in my rearview mirror Some individuals look for one person driving Got stay alert I say Call 911 for the individual that need's help

Kenneth McRoy
3d ago

If you see or find them on the roads 🛣️, pass by and leave them there and dial 911advise dispatch of the situation (as you saw it, while passing), it's location, and tell them there may be injuries (or kids) involved!!!! Law Enforcement will make contact with the people in the reported situation and provide any assistance 🐕‍🦺 or directions needed!!!!

10NEWS

Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Florida girl

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a teen out of Columbia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Dalia Martinez-Lopez, 17, was last seen Wednesday in the area of Southeast Woodhaven Street and Southeast Crow Court in Lake City, the FDLE said in a statement.
LAKE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Stolen gun found among candy bars in backpack of teen at Disney World, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Security at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom in Florida say they found a gun in the backpack of a 15-year-old while he was trying to enter the park. According to an incident report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, back in June, a security guard at the entrance of Disney's Animal Kingdom was inspecting the teen's bag and saw multiple juice boxes and candy bars before finding a small handgun at the bottom of the green Gucci backpack. Security spoke to the boy's mother, who was with him, and she explained that they were visiting from Alabama and that his sister had given him the bag for him to use during the trip to Florida.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando, FL
Apopka, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Alabama State
Florida State
Clay County, FL
Apopka, FL
Crime & Safety
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Reward offered for information in killing of Orlando man on SR-408

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department continues to investigate a wreck along State Road 408 in July as a homicide. Detectives said there is evidence that Tremain Noval Hepburn, 46, was shot before crashing his Dodge Challenger Hellcat along an exit ramp off the westbound lanes of the toll road.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation

“Operation Flying Ice” – 85 suspects arrested; Millions of dollars worth of illegal narcotics seized; three warrants issued. Detectives with the Central Florida HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force, working together with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies across the country, conducted a two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation that resulted in 85 suspects being arrested, and three other suspects charged via warrants.
POLK COUNTY, FL
#Robbery#Shooting#Cheaha State Park#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

