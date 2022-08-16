Florida college student shot, killed in Alabama stopped to help woman claiming she needed help, officials say

When they saw her an she was flagging them down they should of drove right on pass. Never pick up strangers. I don’t care how bad u wanna help ppl can’t be
yea got be careful I ran across a couple year two back and the pretend to be fighting I noticed them before I got close to them and then the women tried stop me I slowed down got bad feeling and there where other cars started coming up so I just continued on They didn't try stop the other cars I watched in my rearview mirror Some individuals look for one person driving Got stay alert I say Call 911 for the individual that need's help
If you see or find them on the roads 🛣️, pass by and leave them there and dial 911advise dispatch of the situation (as you saw it, while passing), it's location, and tell them there may be injuries (or kids) involved!!!! Law Enforcement will make contact with the people in the reported situation and provide any assistance 🐕🦺 or directions needed!!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comments / 31