Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Wife of Harvard-trained Oncologist Who Went Missing In Gulf Of Mexico Filed For Divorce Same Day He Disappeared
A renowned Florida radiation oncologist and researcher went missing in the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago, and now the search has turned into a recovery case. According to the New York Post, Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was spotted in Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10, sailing on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea. According to reports, his wife, SarahJo Cross, reportedly filed for divorce the same day he disappeared.
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
