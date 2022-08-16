A renowned Florida radiation oncologist and researcher went missing in the Gulf of Mexico over a week ago, and now the search has turned into a recovery case. According to the New York Post, Dr. Chaundre Cross, 49, was spotted in Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10, sailing on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea. According to reports, his wife, SarahJo Cross, reportedly filed for divorce the same day he disappeared.

