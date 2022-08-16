Read full article on original website
Katielou
4d ago
This crime was horrendousl! They deserve no mercy. I remember it vividly. That poor baby boy He's plays in God's playground now out of pain & loved 🙏❤️
Reply(1)
5
Related
Dayton woman accused of shooting woman during fight indicted
DAYTON — A Dayton woman is facing multiple charges after being accused of shooting a woman during a fight earlier this month. Amber Snyder, 37, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of felonious assault. Crews were called to the 100 block of Perrine...
WKRC
Sharonville man sentenced for murdering his wife, leaving her body behind a dumpster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A jury convicted a Sharonville man of murdering his wife and dumping her body behind a dumpster more than four years ago. A judge then sentenced Brian Smothers to 15 years to life, plus one year on Friday. On the morning of Jan. 1, 2018 police were...
WKRC
Window company owner arrested and charged in 3 Tri-State counties
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The owner of a local business faces theft charges in three Tri-State counties. Tara Curles was first arrested in Boone County in late July and then transferred to the Hamilton County jail. Numerous people have told investigators that they paid Window Planet for new windows and never...
dayton247now.com
Stephen Marlow in Montgomery County Jail, bail set at $10 million
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, Stephen Marlow is appearing in Vandalia Municipal Court. Judge: “Are you able to hire your own attorney or do you need the court to appoint one to represent you?”. Stephen Marlow: “I spoke to an attorney last night.”. Judge: “Have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Teen dies in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death
DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son. James Gilmore, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of murder, involuntary manslaughter, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and five counts of endangering children.
Fox 19
Skylar Richardson asks to have court record sealed
LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Skylar Richardson, the former teen once accused of killing her baby, is asking a Warren County judge to seal her record. A jury found Richardson guilty of abuse of a corpse in September 2021. She was acquitted on the most serious charges of aggravated murder, involuntary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homicide investigation launched following welfare check in Dayton; Family claims it’s missing person
DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a body that police believe could be connected to a missing persons case was recovered from a garage Thursday night. Police were called to a house in the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue after receiving some calls from people that had come to the garage to put a padlock on a door and then made a discovery.
WLWT 5
'We lost a part of our family': Man known for helping homeless gunned down in Covington
CINCINNATI — Two suspects are on the loose after police said they gunned down a man walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was shot as he crossed the 15th Street bridge. “We lost a part of our family today and he’s going to be missed,” said...
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
Federal strike team captures fugitive Butler County man wanted in fentanyl, meth trafficking case
CINCINNATI — A 29-year-old Middletown man, considered a fugitive by federal authorities who seized fentanyl and meth from his residence in April, is now in jail and awaiting a transfer to federal custody, the U.S. Marshals Office said. >> Suspect in slaying of 4 in Butler Twp. is returned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive facing federal drug charges in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted on federal drug charges. Butler County deputies arrested Shawn Lattimore in April after a search warrant was served at his Middletown home. Investigators said they found 340 grams of meth, three pounds of fentanyl worth about $160,000 and...
UPDATE: Coroner ID’s 8-month-old infant found unresponsive in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old infant. Katrell Smith, of Dayton, was identified Friday as the infant who died Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Deputies responded around 9 a.m. to the 5200 block of...
Richmond police officer critically injured was supposed to get married Friday, chief says
RICHMOND, Indiana — Friday, August 19th was supposed to be a joyful day for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, but instead she remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital nearly two weeks after she was shot in the line of duty. In an exclusive one-on-one interview, News Center...
Xenia woman pleads guilty in case involving romance scam
Sixty-one-year-old Linda Matson of Xenia pleaded guilty to a charge of making false statements to a federal agent on Monday.
WKRC
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County highway crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County Saturday. Highway Patrol officers were called to the scene on US 68 in Washington Township around 4 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Bonita Christon was driving north, when...
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
WKRC
84 pounds of pot, thousands of dollars and a gun seized during drug investigation
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A drug investigation nets, pot, cash, a weapon and three arrests. A regional drug task force seized 84 pounds of marijuana at three locations. The Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce served two search warrants: one on Marlou Drive in Hamilton and the other on Rutherford Court in Colerain Township.
WKRC
Man dies in Goshen Township crash
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
Comments / 2