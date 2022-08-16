ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Records#Usaa#Health Data#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Usaa Life#Human Api#Aps#Ehr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Coordinating Analysis Of Data Streams For Building A Personalized Permanent Life Insurance Product” Published Online (USPTO 20220237705): Safti4u Inc.

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Clark, Brian J. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The life insurance industry consists of permanent life insurance, term insurance, annuities and other qualified additional benefits such as disability income. Product designs evolved over the years to provide policy owners more choices on aspects such as premium flexibility, adjustable death benefits, crediting strategies linked to external indices, and guarantees on premiums and periodic withdrawals. A historical review of some important innovations will provide context for the significance of this invention.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Insurer Calculation of Qualified Payment Amount for Out of Network Care May Violate No Surprises Act

In possible violation of the No Surprises Act, health insurance company calculations of Qualified Payment Amounts (QPA) for anesthesiology, emergency medicine and radiology services (and possibly other specialty services) likely include rates from primary care provider (PCP) contracts. and commissioned by three national physician organizations examined a subpopulation of PCPs...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

“System And Method For Using A Blockchain To Manage Medical Transactions Between Entities In A Healthcare Ecosystem” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220245637): Healthpointe Solutions Inc.

-- A patent application by the inventors ANDERSON , Mark Henry ( Newport Coast, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. Healthpointe Solutions Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Population health management entails aggregating patient data across multiple health information technology resources, analyzing the data with reference to a single patient, and generating actionable items through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes. In some instances, coordinating health services to perform the actionable items among multiple entities in a healthcare ecosystem can be a daunting, inefficient, and/or cumbersome task.”
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

Life and Non-Life Insurance Market May See Big Move : Cigna, Metlife, State Farm

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life and Non-Life Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Aviation Insurance Resources Shares Four Ways General Liability Insurance Can Protect Hangarkeepers: Hangarkeepers are made aware of the four ways in which a General Liability Insurance from Aviation Insurance Resources can safeguard them.

Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 -- Aviation Insurance Resources provides hangarkeepers insurance to all 50 states. Ideal for hangar owners, avionic shops, aircraft detailers, fixed base operators, and airport municipalities, general liability and hangarkeepers insurance have the job of safeguarding the liability of the policyholder themself. According to Aviation...
INDUSTRY
InsuranceNewsNet

Fed Board Provides Additional Information for Banking Organizations Engaging or Seeking to Engage in Crypto-Asset-Related Activities

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday provided additional information for banking organizations engaging or seeking to engage in crypto-asset-related activities. The emerging crypto-asset sector presents potential opportunities to banking organizations, their customers, and the overall financial system; however, crypto-asset-related activities may also pose risks related...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

N.Y. Financial Services Dept. Announces 2023 Health Insurance Premium Rates, Saving New Yorkers $799.5M

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris announced today that the. (DFS has approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, saving consumers and small businesses almost. $800 million. . In the individual market, DFS reduced insurers' requested rates 48%. In the small group market,...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

HealthEdge Named a Sample Vendor for Next-Gen Core Administrative Processing and Prospective Payment Integrity Solutions in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2022

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HealthEdge today said it has again been mentioned as a Sample Vendor for both its Core Administrative Processing (CAPS) and Prospective Payment Integrity (PPI) solutions in the Gartner Hype Cycle for. U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2022.i This year is the 12th in a row for HealthEdge to be mentioned...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy