AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Oxford Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of.
King Insurance expands with acquisition of Brad Burns Insurance, Inc.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King" or the "Company"), a fast-growing full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a variety of property & casualty as well as employee benefits solutions, announced today the acquisition of. Brad Burns Insurance, Inc. ("BBI"). Founded in. Tallahassee, FL. in 2007,...
Leading Insurance Brokerage Western Insurance Marketing Corp. Launches Heroes Sick Pay Program for the Self-Employed
Heroes Sick Pay brings more options to everyday heroes, while providing a comprehensive, detailed understanding of insurance. Heroes Sick Pay was created with the individual needs of workers in mind. Our mission statement reflects what we believe in, and that’s making sure that workers have financial security. " --...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires California-Based John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc.
a family-owned, full-service personal lines agency based in. to expand its portfolio into niche markets in the high-growth small business industries, including gym and fitness, restaurants, and apartment buildings. Marshberry advised. John E. Peakes Insurance Agency, Inc. on the transaction. "We're delighted to welcome the. John E. Peakes Insurance...
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Footprint in Middle Georgia Through Partnership with J Barry Walker Insurance Group LLC
ATLANTA , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC ( Oakbridge ) , one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the Southeast, today announced a new partnership with. , an independent agency with offices in. Dublin. and. Milledgeville, Georgia. . The partnership supports the...
Health Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz Group, State Farm Group, Zurich Insurance Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- A Latest intelligence report published by. with title "Health Insurance Market Outlook to 2027.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Global Health Insurance. market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health...
AXA XL adds more underwriting talent to cyber insurance business in North America
NEW YORK , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL Insurance is welcoming three new colleagues to its Cyber and Technology Errors & Omission (E&O) insurance business in. -- Deuayne Crawford as Head of Cyber for the Northeast in. New York. ;. Marisa Vero. as Senior Underwriter in. Los Angeles.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Reliable Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of. American Reliable Insurance Company. (ARIC) (. Scottsdale, AZ. ), a member of. Global Indemnity Group, LLC. (. Global...
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Coordinating Analysis Of Data Streams For Building A Personalized Permanent Life Insurance Product” Published Online (USPTO 20220237705): Safti4u Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Clark, Brian J. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “The life insurance industry consists of permanent life insurance, term insurance, annuities and other qualified additional benefits such as disability income. Product designs evolved over the years to provide policy owners more choices on aspects such as premium flexibility, adjustable death benefits, crediting strategies linked to external indices, and guarantees on premiums and periodic withdrawals. A historical review of some important innovations will provide context for the significance of this invention.
Insurer Calculation of Qualified Payment Amount for Out of Network Care May Violate No Surprises Act
In possible violation of the No Surprises Act, health insurance company calculations of Qualified Payment Amounts (QPA) for anesthesiology, emergency medicine and radiology services (and possibly other specialty services) likely include rates from primary care provider (PCP) contracts. and commissioned by three national physician organizations examined a subpopulation of PCPs...
Health and Medical Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants PingAn, Cigna, Aetna: Health and Medical Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health and Medical Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Patient Access Solutions Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
CHICAGO , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Access Solutions Market is projected to grow from. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Growth in this market is driven by the increasing patient volume and subsequent growth...
“System And Method For Using A Blockchain To Manage Medical Transactions Between Entities In A Healthcare Ecosystem” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220245637): Healthpointe Solutions Inc.
-- A patent application by the inventors ANDERSON , Mark Henry ( Newport Coast, CA. , by NewsRx correspondents. Healthpointe Solutions Inc. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Population health management entails aggregating patient data across multiple health information technology resources, analyzing the data with reference to a single patient, and generating actionable items through which care providers can improve both clinical and financial outcomes. In some instances, coordinating health services to perform the actionable items among multiple entities in a healthcare ecosystem can be a daunting, inefficient, and/or cumbersome task.”
Aflac enhances Individual Short-Term Disability Insurance to include mental health coverage
Benefits help provide workers with income protection as financial and mental health pressures mount. /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac, a leading provider of supplemental health insurance products in the. U.S. , today announced the launch of its newly enhanced. Aflac Individual Short-Term Disability Insurance. to help employers better support the changing needs...
Life and Non-Life Insurance Market May See Big Move : Cigna, Metlife, State Farm
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life and Non-Life Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Aviation Insurance Resources Shares Four Ways General Liability Insurance Can Protect Hangarkeepers: Hangarkeepers are made aware of the four ways in which a General Liability Insurance from Aviation Insurance Resources can safeguard them.
Frederick, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2022 -- Aviation Insurance Resources provides hangarkeepers insurance to all 50 states. Ideal for hangar owners, avionic shops, aircraft detailers, fixed base operators, and airport municipalities, general liability and hangarkeepers insurance have the job of safeguarding the liability of the policyholder themself. According to Aviation...
Fed Board Provides Additional Information for Banking Organizations Engaging or Seeking to Engage in Crypto-Asset-Related Activities
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday provided additional information for banking organizations engaging or seeking to engage in crypto-asset-related activities. The emerging crypto-asset sector presents potential opportunities to banking organizations, their customers, and the overall financial system; however, crypto-asset-related activities may also pose risks related...
N.Y. Financial Services Dept. Announces 2023 Health Insurance Premium Rates, Saving New Yorkers $799.5M
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris announced today that the. (DFS has approved health insurers' premium rate increases for 2023, saving consumers and small businesses almost. $800 million. . In the individual market, DFS reduced insurers' requested rates 48%. In the small group market,...
HealthEdge Named a Sample Vendor for Next-Gen Core Administrative Processing and Prospective Payment Integrity Solutions in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- HealthEdge today said it has again been mentioned as a Sample Vendor for both its Core Administrative Processing (CAPS) and Prospective Payment Integrity (PPI) solutions in the Gartner Hype Cycle for. U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2022.i This year is the 12th in a row for HealthEdge to be mentioned...
