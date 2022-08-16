ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Aug. 19, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Officers responded to a report of criminal tampering in the 13300 block of Wild Basin Way on Sunday after a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police investigating overnight shooting

The Aurora Police Department is seeking information about a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The department tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was brought to a hospital by her friend. Sgt. Faith Goodrich confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that police do not have any...
AURORA, CO
townofmead.org

Mead Police Officers talk down subject on bridge

- On Thursday, August 18, Mead Police Officers were dispatched to the area of I-25 and mile marker 246, after a call reported a person standing on a bridge. Officers checked both WCR 34 and WCR 38 bridges that are on either side of that mile marker. Officer Palmer, with...
MEAD, CO
CBS Denver

Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims

As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
SUPERIOR, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Young bicyclist hit on Saturday on Lowell remains in hospital

Jake Walker, 14, remains in stable condition at Children’s Hospital after being struck by a teenager driver on Saturday while riding his bike on Lowell Boulevard. The juvenile driver was cited with careless driving resulting in severe bodily injury, according to Rachel Haslett, public information officer for the Broomfield Police Department.
BROOMFIELD, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria

A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

City of Aurora to hand out anti-theft gear for cars

AURORA | An Aurora lawmaker and city staffers will hand out gear Aug. 27 to mitigate the impacts of car theft, along with gun locks, drug disposal bags and other safety items. Councilmember Juan Marcano said the “family safety check” events are specifically being held in parts of the city that are hardest hit by motor vehicle theft — this time, in west Aurora at the McDonald’s at 12900 E. Mississippi Ave.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Helicopters seen pouring concrete for a new lift in Loveland

Ski season in Loveland isn't until mid- to late October, but helicopter crews are busy at work pouring concrete.A Black Hawk helicopter was seen pouring the concrete at the Lift 6 in Loveland on Friday.Dustin Scharfer shot video of the operation and sent it CBS News Colorado.Helicopters are often used to pour concrete in locations difficult to access by other vehicles or equipment. It typically takes a high level of piloting skills and can be dangerous for both air and ground crews.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.

