Aurora considers mandatory jail sentence for theft over $300David HeitzAurora, CO
Slumping pot sales raise stakes for Denver industry facing new tax voteMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Denver ranks No. 1 city for thrift-store shoppingMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Protesters who used F-bombs with police may get $64,000 eachDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora considers allowing pet ducksDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Aurora police to have sobriety checkpoint Saturday night
The Aurora Police Department will have a road sobriety checkpoint between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday night near East 6th Avenue and North Chambers Road, part of the DUI Checkpoint Colorado initiative that will continue through Labor Day weekend ending Sept. 5. Signs will be posted leading up to...
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Aug. 19, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Officers responded to a report of criminal tampering in the 13300 block of Wild Basin Way on Sunday after a...
Early morning crash at Monaco and Yale leaves 2 hospitalized
Northbound traffic along South Monaco Parkway has been reopened after it was closed due to an early morning crash that involved two vehicles.
One teen dead, another wounded in Longmont drive-by shooting
A 13-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in Longmont. Longmont police and fire responded around 1:49 p.m. to the scene at Kensington Street and St. Clair Avenue, near a basketball court, authorities announced. The 13-year-old died from injuries at the hospital.
Family pleads for driver to come forward in deadly hit-and-run
The family of 57-year-old Lee Brewer is pleading for the unknown driver that hit and killed him to come forward.
13-year-old killed in Longmont drive-by shooting
A young Longmont teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday.
Aurora Police investigating overnight shooting
The Aurora Police Department is seeking information about a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. The department tweeted about the incident shortly after 3 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was brought to a hospital by her friend. Sgt. Faith Goodrich confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that police do not have any...
townofmead.org
Mead Police Officers talk down subject on bridge
- On Thursday, August 18, Mead Police Officers were dispatched to the area of I-25 and mile marker 246, after a call reported a person standing on a bridge. Officers checked both WCR 34 and WCR 38 bridges that are on either side of that mile marker. Officer Palmer, with...
SUV lands in creek near US 6 in Clear Creek Canyon
Eastbound U.S. 6 has reopened through Clear Creek Canyon after a 2002 Ford SUV ended up in Clear Creek.
Superior: Boulder County isn't helping Marshall Fire victims
As bills mount from the Marshall Fire, the Town of Superior is accusing Boulder County of not providing a dime to help its residents rebuild. Superior trustees fired off a letter to county commissioners, saying the county is flush with cash and it needs to share some of the wealth with those who have nothing.While there are signs of recovery in Superior, 30 rebuilding permits have been issued and 30 more are in the pipeline, the losses are mindboggling and they have taken a toll. One out of every eight homes was destroyed in the fire and more than 90%...
broomfieldleader.com
Young bicyclist hit on Saturday on Lowell remains in hospital
Jake Walker, 14, remains in stable condition at Children’s Hospital after being struck by a teenager driver on Saturday while riding his bike on Lowell Boulevard. The juvenile driver was cited with careless driving resulting in severe bodily injury, according to Rachel Haslett, public information officer for the Broomfield Police Department.
Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria
A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
sentinelcolorado.com
City of Aurora to hand out anti-theft gear for cars
AURORA | An Aurora lawmaker and city staffers will hand out gear Aug. 27 to mitigate the impacts of car theft, along with gun locks, drug disposal bags and other safety items. Councilmember Juan Marcano said the “family safety check” events are specifically being held in parts of the city that are hardest hit by motor vehicle theft — this time, in west Aurora at the McDonald’s at 12900 E. Mississippi Ave.
Helicopters seen pouring concrete for a new lift in Loveland
Ski season in Loveland isn't until mid- to late October, but helicopter crews are busy at work pouring concrete.A Black Hawk helicopter was seen pouring the concrete at the Lift 6 in Loveland on Friday.Dustin Scharfer shot video of the operation and sent it CBS News Colorado.Helicopters are often used to pour concrete in locations difficult to access by other vehicles or equipment. It typically takes a high level of piloting skills and can be dangerous for both air and ground crews.
Flood advisory issued for area in Larimer County
A flood advisory was issued for a portion of the Cameron Peak fire burn area until 5 p.m. Saturday because of heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. A slow-moving shower is producing the heavy rain near Hague Creek and Mummy Pass Creek, according the the...
Hours-long Aurora standoff ends with missing fugitive
Police said they were working to arrest a fugitive and issued a shelter-in-place order for residents in the area.
Shoppers told to hit the floor after gunfire in Aurora
There were some harrowing moments as shoppers at a thrift store in Aurora were told to hit the floor after shots were heard outside the building.
CBS Denver
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
Deceased person pulled from South Platte River in Denver
A deceased person was found in the South Platte River near the intersection of W. 13th Avenue and Zuni Street on Thursday morning, according to Denver police.
Missing Littleton man found safe
The man was safely located with the help of the Denver Police Department early Saturday morning and returned to a care facility.
