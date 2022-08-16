Read full article on original website
Oval (Thompson) Myers
Oval (Thompson) Myers, 91, of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, formerly of Mt. Hermon, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, August 17th, at her residence. She was born on September 25, 1930, a daughter of the late Cassie Isabell (Williams) and Hugh Burton Thompson, and was the youngest of nine children. She was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church. Oval married Robert Myers who preceded her in death on October 20, 2008. Oval retried from HGP in Indiana and was a homemaker who raised a family of six children.
Martha Jane Smith
Martha Jane Smith, 86 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born January 27, 1936 to the late Ervin and Martha Howell Hurt. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Vermon Smith in 2014. Three brothers, Arnold, Garold and Donald Hurt. A sister Jean Dubree.
Ricky G. House
Ricky G. House, 58 of Beaver Dam, KY died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the UK Medical Center. The Warren County native was a son of the late Greenville G. House and Ethel Marie Graham House Lewis. Ricky was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Thomas Lewis and Johnny Lewis; seven sisters, Virginia Stiles, Lois Evelyn Norris, Elizabeth Graham, Thelma Meredith, Mary Jensie House, Marilyn Stinson and Peggy Wentworth. He was a truck driver.
Barren man arrested after drugs found in car
CAVE CITY — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he had fentanyl-laced methamphetamine inside his vehicle. Lawrence T. Carter, 49, was allegedly driving a vehicle along Old Munfordville Road. Police conducted a traffic stop and searched the vehicle. Officers located the methamphetamine and a handgun. Carter was...
